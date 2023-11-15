Guidehouse Selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to Support the Human Resources Division

Guidehouse chosen as a strategic partner for complex organizational program support

WASHINGTON , Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to support their Human Resources Division.

The FBI awarded Guidehouse a 5-year contract to provide organizational assessments, strategic planning, change management, and data analytics support for its Human Resources Division. This project works on initiatives that affect the entire FBI workforce, through wellbeing, retirement, and other programs that provide benefits to FBI personnel.

"Guidehouse has been a trusted partner to the FBI for nearly two decades and this win highlights our continued commitment to supporting the critical mission the men and women of the FBI serve in protecting our country every day," said John Saad, Partner and Defense and Security Segment Leader at Guidehouse.

Guidehouse has been a strategic partner to the FBI for over 17 years, including in the areas of finance, facilities, strategy, cybersecurity, data governance, organizational design, program and project management, and data analytics on projects throughout the world. In awarding Guidehouse this contract, the FBI expressed confidence at the ability of Guidehouse to execute the contract with a deep understanding of the FBI environment and mission.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

