Ground-Truth™, seQure's Flagship Product, Launches as an Unparalleled Cyber-Security and Data Observability Service Capable of Reducing Event Alerts by 90%; First Customer Sees 118x Reduction in False Positive and Alerts

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground-Truth™, the flagship product of seQure – the first spin-out of Entanglement, Inc–, launches for commercial and government clients today. The service surpasses current market offerings by utilizing hybrid-cloud and on-prem high-performance computing with quantum-inspired algorithms for real-time anomaly detection at-scale across large networks. The service launches after being implemented by a leading next-generation telecommunications and infrastructure company.

Ground-Truth™ was developed to secure the world's largest and most critical organizations by fulfilling the continuous monitoring portion of zero-trust environments, detecting previously unknown events in near real-time with a level of precision and speed never before achieved by any cybersecurity-industry leader. When deployed Ground-Truth™ continuously learns on an ever-changing network to drastically reduce event alerts, correlated and derived from diverse datasets and telemetry. In one example, Ground-Truth™ reduced daily alerts from over 130,000+ to less than 1000, thereby reducing the reliance on humans while providing high confidence alerts with the lowest false positive rates.

"We have improved, radically redefined, and corrected traditional data observability and cybersecurity methods that have plagued the industry," said Jason Turned, CEO of seQure, Inc. "Ground-Truth™ is a trusted AI solution for the cybersecurity and data observability industry at a critical moment when new levels of sophisticated attacks are being launched by nation states and hackers."

One early customer, who asked to remain unnamed, needed to have a solution that provided continuous monitoring of its vast network in order to detect, with high degrees of confidence, anomalies and outliers and is utilizing seQure's Ground-Truth™ service to achieve greater event detection speeds with newfound levels of accuracy. In customer tests, Ground-Truth™ far outperformed solutions offered by any other product in the market today.

"We are now discovering things in our environment that we couldn't discover before working with seQure, we simply had no way of knowing what to look for until Ground-Truth™ showed us," said a telecommunications company who wishes to remain anonymous. "Ground-Truth™ provides a new level of visibility ensuring that we maintain the highest degree of IT hygiene. Together we have the capability to discover events at a speed previously unattainable from our current cyberstack."

Ground-Truth™ is ideally suited for large banks and financial institutions, telecommunication and internet providers, cloud service providers, governments, health care providers, transportation companies, critical infrastructure including utilities and pipelines, and the defense and aerospace industry. This platform supports a wide range of other modules designed to monitor behavior of applications, users, and is excellent at detecting fraud.

"Many companies depend on and operate their cyber operations in the cloud. With Ground-Truth™, we took a different approach," shared John Lister, CTO, of seQure. "At seQure, we built a high-performance computing platform to deliver unrivaled capabilities and because speed matters… we refuse to operate at the speed of average."

ABOUT SEQURE

seQure, Inc., an Entanglement company, is a leading cybersecurity and data observability company offering Fortune 100 and Governments, Ground-Truth™, a zero-trust continuous monitoring service that correlates events across multiple networks, hosts, and devices in near real-time to detect attacks and other anomalous behavior the moment they occur. The company's game changing technology leverages the world's most advanced and trusted artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to solve the biggest challenges facing industry today. https://www.sequre.ai/

