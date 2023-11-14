Apploi Ranked Number 237 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi announced it ranked 237 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Apploi grew 612% during this period.

Apploi's Chief Executive Officer, Adam Lewis, credits Apploi's close relationship with healthcare leaders and a hyperfocus on solving healthcare's hiring crisis with the company's revenue growth.

"I am humbled and honored by Apploi's growth over the past five years," says Adam. "Focusing solely on the hiring and staffing needs of healthcare has allowed us to meet an essential need in the market. Our growth is proof that we are on the right track. I am continually filled with gratitude to our entire community for years of partnership, faith, and hard work."

Apploi has earned numerous awards recently, including being named one of Inc 5000 Top Growing American Company for the 4th year running and a top ATS partner for Indeed . This past year, CEO Adam Lewis was named a finalist by the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award . Apploi has also expanded its offering to healthcare customers, with more in-platform credentialing tools , new partnerships with tax credit service WOTC.com and background check software Accurate , and healthcare shift management through Apploi OnCall .

Complete results of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 including industry, growth rate, and ranking can be found online .

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to attract, hire, and manage top healthcare talent.

Working with over 8,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through to shift fulfillment - empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

