Altair Announces Next-Generation Altair® HPCWorks™ 2024

TROY, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced significant upgrades to Altair® HPCWorks™, its high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud platform. New tools and integrations include an AI-enhanced user portal, next-generation technology for distributed workflows, advanced HPC monitoring and reporting, and easier-than-ever cloud scaling.

"Altair HPCWorks advances Altair's HPC capabilities and helps organizations accelerate innovation by simplifying their resource management, workload management, workflow management, and reporting," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Our goal is to make it effortless for users to leverage today's technology, so they can focus on mission-critical work rather than the tools they use."

Boost User Productivity and Throughput with AI

Altair® Access™, an AI-powered job submission and monitoring tool available in Altair HPCWorks, uses historical data analysis, job inputs, and input file mining to predict job behavior and estimate memory and walltime requirements. It also regularly retrains itself based on new data. Altair Access provides walltime estimates to Altair® PBS Professional® to optimize scheduling, resulting in significant job throughput gains of 10-15% for real workloads.

Frictionless Multi-Cluster HPC Scheduling

Also included in Altair HPCWorks is Altair® Liquid Scheduling™ for PBS Professional, which deploys across multiple existing scheduling domains to deliver a scalability leap for the next generation of supercomputers. Liquid Scheduling is a powerful, flexible HPC feature that meets the demands of the latest distributed workflows. It ensures that workloads run in the most efficient manner by connecting multiple clusters and sites, eliminating silos, and providing global visibility into resource utilization. The National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore is a key development partner for Liquid Scheduling and plans to deploy the solution in 2024 as a critical component of its future infrastructure.

Fast, Intuitive Reporting for HPC

Altair HPCWorks' new reporting solution, Altair® InsightPro™, simplifies and streamlines HPC and cloud reporting. With its user-friendly interface and pre-built reports, InsightPro makes data-driven decision-making easier than ever. It provides broad, detailed visibility into HPC and cloud environments, enabling organizations to separate mission-critical data and reporting from day-to-day metrics. This gives administrators the information they need to make quick decisions that improve utilization and efficiency. Open database access makes it easy to connect InsightPro to sophisticated data analytics solutions such as Altair® Panopticon™ and Altair® RapidMiner® for advanced AI analysis.

Take Control of the Cloud

Altair's industry-leading PBS Professional workload manager now includes direct access to Altair® NavOps®, which helps enterprises migrate compute-intensive technical HPC workloads to the cloud and provides complete visibility into HPC cloud resources. Budget-aware spend management lets users monitor and control costs to minimize cloud expenses.

NavOps provides a single interface for dynamically scaling resources in the most popular public clouds. This enables users to leverage cloud HPC to expedite high-priority workloads, enable peak-time resource shifts, and control operational budgets. NavOps in PBS Professional offers an easy-to-use GUI for day-to-day operations, as well as an extensive command-line interface (CLI) for IT management, including installation and configuration.

Explore HPC with Altair One™

Altair One™, Altair's cloud innovation gateway powered by Altair HPCWorks, enables teams to seamlessly explore HPC in the cloud and on-premises. Users can now easily create private clusters using their own cloud subscriptions, fully configured with Altair applications and HPC tools, and leveraging cutting-edge CPU and GPU hardware. Additionally, Altair Drive™ gives teams control of their data in the cloud with a seamless and intuitive workflow, integrated 2D/3D viewer, and intelligent, content-aware submission to Altair HPCWorks clusters.

