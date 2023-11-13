VESTECK, Inc. "it is always someone's mom or dad, brother or sister."

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a significant global unmet need in endovascular aortic disease repair (EVAR/TEVAR), VESTECK, Inc. is please to announce continued procedural success conducting 2 additional clinical cases.

Professor Dainis Krievins, lead a team of Vascular Surgeons and Interventional Radiologists to successfully implant "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm nitinol sutures in 2 patients undergoing abdominal aortic aneurysm repair procedures (EVAR). With these two patients, the VESTECK "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm catheter has successfully secured EVAR grafts from multiple commercial vendors in a total of 9 patients.

Professor Krievins commented that "the current "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm device' improved flexibility and ease of use, allowed for very precise suture placement and reduced procedure time."

VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty commented, "These are very exciting times at VESTECK, 9 clinical cases successfully completed by 5 different Interventionalists sends a great message. The "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm device allowed multiple clinicians to place sutures, securing EVAR grafts with the goal, helping someone's mom or dad, brother or sister."

Professor Krievins, is a Vascular Surgeon, the Director of the Institute of Research at Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital and Professor at the University of Riga, Latvia.

Professor Krievins will be presenting this early experience, 11/16/2023 at the VEITH Symposium , NYC.

About VESTECK, Inc.(WWW.VESTECK.com) is a clinical stage medical device company focused on bringing a platform technology to the aortic repair, structural heart, peripheral vascular markets. The "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm catheter comes preloaded with 4 pair of nitinol sutures, it secures EVAR/TEVAR grafts to the aorta on initial implant or during repair procedures. "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm brings a simple, easy to use technology to physicians, patients and payors.

VESTECK is raising a $16M Series B round to support a clinical trial for FDA 510K clearance.

The VESTECK, Inc. "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM is not commercially available in the USA or OUS.

MEDIA CONTACTS: VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty, J.Rafferty@VESTECK.com

Please note that this document reflects statements that may constitute forward-looking statements and projections that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including information about possible or assumed future events, results of economic conditions and VESTECK's business, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of VESTECK's future performance, taking into account information currently available to it. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, as new risks and uncertainties may arise and it is not possible for management to predict those events or how they may affect VESTECK, Inc.

