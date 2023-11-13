NxGen COACH Network, Womble Bond Dickinson Partner to Improve Corporate Board Diversity

Organizations launch Governance Training Camp to support aspiring boardroom leaders from underrepresented groups

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen COACH Network ™ and Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) are teaming up to educate and empower business leaders from underrepresented communities to become effective boardroom directors through a new program, the NxGen COACH Network Governance Training Camp. The intensive, year-long program, which kicked off Friday, also seeks to help participants find and secure positions on public and private company boards.

NxGen COACH Network Creating Opportunity And Cultivating Humanity (PRNewswire)

"Companies want boards that reflect the communities and customers they serve. And there is no shortage of highly qualified, diverse board candidates," said Archie Jones, founder of NxGen COACH Network. "Our inaugural Governance Training Camp will help expand that pool and feature guest speakers, including veteran board members, who will provide insights and strategies our first cohort can leverage to secure a seat at the table and in the boardroom."

Though there has been a visible push to increase diversity on corporate boards, it remains a challenge. A 2023 Alliance for Board Diversity/Deloitte report found that people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups hold 22.2 percent of Fortune 500 board seats. Additionally, EgonZehnder's latest Global Board Diversity Tracker found that, overall, women's representation on boards has increased since 2020 by 3.7 percent. However, those numbers continue to lag behind the percentage of people from these groups in the population as a whole, and diversity policies are not always translating to inclusivity, such as for those who identify as LGBTQ+.

"We've seen studies showing boards that prioritized inclusivity, such as by encouraging women directors to have a voice and opinion, were able to thoughtfully come to decisions and therefore had greater success at the organizational level or with shareholders," said Jones. "Diversity is important, but inclusion is just as significant for boards and those looking to step into board service."

The idea for the Governance Training Camp stemmed from a conversation Jones had with WBD Partner Jamie Connelly after securing a spot on a board. Their partnership, supported by Sid Shenoy, Chris Gyves, and Jamie Francis, led the group to reflect on the fact that many of their peers were qualified for board service, and yet they were being overlooked.

"We had this network of peers who all had rich, diverse backgrounds—and we know boards that thrive are those that value genuine diversity of thought and experiences," said Connelly. "We saw this as an opportunity to not only form a partnership with a shared goal that Womble genuinely believes in, but also to expand the pipeline of qualified and aspiring leaders and establish a mentorship model for them as they seek their first board appointment. Everyone wins when they have the opportunity."

Jones and Connelly discuss at length the importance of diversity on boards as well as provide guidance and tips for those looking to gain experience in governance in the first episode of NxGen COACH Network's podcast, Training Camp for Leaders with Archie L. Jones, Jr.

This year's Governance Training Camp will consist of six all-day sessions throughout the upcoming year as well as a Leadership Assessment and "homework" to be completed through self-guided study.

The program's areas of focus will include:

What You Know? Beyond the governance basics, understanding of the issues and topics that are driving the board agenda today. Who You Know? Analyzing, expanding and cultivating your current network. How You Show? Highlighting and showcasing the experiences and qualities that increase your attractiveness.

All sessions will take place in person at WBD's Atlanta office, and the interaction of the Fellows with each other is an important component of the program.

About NxGen COACH Network™

NxGen COACH Network™ is a global leadership development firm dedicated to empowering and COACHing (Create Opportunity And Cultivate Humanity) the next generation of leaders. The firm enables diverse representation in executive leadership and boardrooms, while also enabling both aspiring leaders and seasoned executives, wherever they are in their leadership journey, to elevate and achieve their goals. NxGen COACH Network has developed a framework around their 5Cs: Capability, Culture, Communication, Connection and Confidence leadership capital, that focus on to empowering leaders to drive change, regardless of role.

About Womble Bond Dickinson

Womble Bond Dickinson provides mission-critical legal services to companies who are leading the way in innovation. With more than 1,000 lawyers in 32 locations throughout the UK and US, we offer practical solutions and new perspectives for global clients in multiple sectors such as technology, life sciences, energy, and advanced manufacturing – all designed to help get our clients where they need to be. WBD is a 2023 Mansfield Rule Certified Plus law firm for meeting objective hiring, leadership, and promotions targets relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Womble Bond Dickinson logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NxGen COACH Network