Linux Foundation Announces Intent to Form the High Performance Software Foundation

Foundation aims to build, promote, and advance a portable core software stack for high performance computing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the intention to form the High Performance Software Foundation (HPSF). Through a series of technical projects, HPSF aims to build, promote, and advance a portable software stack for high performance computing (HPC) by increasing adoption, lowering barriers to contribution, and supporting development efforts.

High Performance Software Foundation (HPSF). (PRNewswire)

Foundation aims to build, promote, and advance a portable core software stack for high performance computing.

As use of HPC becomes ubiquitous in scientific computing and digital engineering, and AI use cases multiply, more and more data centers deploy GPUs and other compute accelerators. HPSF intends to leverage investments made by the United States Department of Energy's (DOE) Exascale Computing Project (ECP), the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, and other international projects in accelerated HPC to exploit the performance of this diversifying set of architectures. As an umbrella project under the Linux Foundation, HPSF intends to provide a neutral space for pivotal projects in the high performance software ecosystem, enabling industry, academia, and government entities to collaborate together on the scientific software stack.

HPSF already benefits from strong support across the HPC landscape, including leading companies and organizations like Amazon Web Services, Argonne National Laboratory, CEA, CIQ, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Kitware, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, NVIDIA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratory, and the University of Oregon. Drawing from supporting organizations and members of the community, HPSF will set up a technical advisory committee (TAC) to manage working groups tackling a variety of HPC topics, and will follow a governance model based on the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

The HPSF is launching with the following initial open source technical projects:

Spack: the HPC package manager Kokkos: a performance-portable programming model for writing modern C++ applications in a hardware-agnostic way. AMReX: a performance-portable software framework designed to accelerate solving partial differential equations on block-structured, adaptively refined meshes. WarpX: a performance-portable Particle-in-Cell code with advanced algorithms that won the 2022 Gordon Bell Prize Trilinos: a collection of reusable scientific software libraries, known in particular for linear, non-linear, and transient solvers, as well as optimization and uncertainty quantification. Apptainer: a container system and image format specifically designed for secure high-performance computing. VTK-m: a toolkit of scientific visualization algorithms for accelerator architectures. HPCToolkit: performance measurement and analysis tools for computers ranging from laptops to the world's largest GPU-accelerated supercomputers. E4S: the Extreme-scale Scientific Software Stack Charliecloud: HPC-tailored, lightweight, fully unprivileged container implementation.

HPSF aims to make life easier for high performance software developers through a number of focused initiatives, including:

Continuous Integration resources tailored for HPC projects

Continuously built, turnkey software stacks

Architecture support

Performance regression testing and benchmarking

HPSF representatives will be attending ACM/IEEE Supercomputing Conference (SC23) on Monday, November 13 for a kickoff presentation at 8:00pm. The presentation will happen at the DOE booth on the show floor during the opening Gala, with words from HPSF founders and supporters. HPSF representatives will also be available to talk to prospective projects and members.

The HPSF welcomes organizations from across the HPC ecosystem to get involved and help drive innovation in open source HPC solutions. To learn more about the HPSF, including how to get involved and join as a member, please visit http://hpsf.io/.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org. The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Noah Lehman

The Linux Foundation

nlehman@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Linux Foundation