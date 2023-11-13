Centerline Biomedical announces New CFO Indrani Egleston

CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Biomedical, Inc. ("Centerline"), an innovator in cardiovascular visualization and navigation systems, today announced the appointment of Indrani Egleston to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Endovascular Navigation Innovator Centerline Biomedical Successfully Completes First Preclinical StudyIn vivo study bolsters commercialization efforts (PRNewsFoto/Centerline Biomedical) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Egleston joins the company with over 25 years of financial and strategic management experience across all financial disciplines; including Internal Audit, Controlling, Mergers and Acquisitions, Financial Planning and Analysis, and Investor Relations. She most recently served as CFO of Signature Health, a healthcare organization in Northeast Ohio. Prior to Signature Health, Ms. Egleston had advancing financial leadership positions at large public companies in Northeast Ohio, notably Covia (formerly Fairmount Santrol) and Nordson Corporation. She began her career in public accounting at PwC, LLC. Ms. Egleston has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Masters of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University.

"We are delighted to welcome Indrani Egleston to Centerline to lead and grow our financial team. We believe Indrani's extensive financial experience in Corporate and healthcare environments will serve us well to achieve our business goals of improving image guidance during transcatheter procedures while reducing radiation exposure to patients and caregivers." says Gulam Khan, Chief Executive Officer.

About Centerline Biomedical

Founded in 2014, Centerline Biomedical is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company's FDA-cleared technology platform, Intra-Operative Positioning Systems, "IOPS®", enables improved visualization and navigation in endovascular procedures. The IOPS received FDA 510(k) clearance from the US FDA in 2019 for use in the descending aorta. The company continues investment in development to enhance the current technology platform and expand image guidance in transcatheter procedure applications.

Visit www.centerlinebiomedical.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centerline Biomedical