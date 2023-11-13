Autodesk Workshop XR Delivers Immersive Design Review Experience for the AEC Industry

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTODESK UNIVERSITY – Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today unveiled Autodesk Workshop XR, an immersive design review workspace connected to Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC). Workshop XR provides more effective and efficient design reviews for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. This real-time, shared experience empowers teams to review 3D models and their data from anywhere, resulting in better decision making and more profitable and sustainable projects. The news was announced at Autodesk University, The Design & Make Conference.

Autodesk Workshop XR is an immersive design review workspace for the architecture, engineering and construction industry. Workshop XR provides more efficient and effective design reviews, resulting in better decision making and more profitable, sustainable projects. (PRNewswire)

"Workshop XR will transform how architects and building engineers plan and review projects," said Nicolas Fonta, senior director & general manager, XR at Autodesk. "Most building projects that go over budget do so because issues are discovered once construction has begun. We've heard many customers share the challenges of reviewing designs across dispersed teams."

Workshop XR and ACC are part of Autodesk's Design and Make Platform, which includes cloud-connected software solutions that unite teams, data and workflows across entire project lifecycles to deliver better, faster outcomes. With Workshop XR, AEC teams can review and collaborate on projects to track issues, catch errors, and enable better spatial understanding. With automatically connected data from ACC, no-prep model loading, and synced issue tracking, Workshop XR makes design reviews frictionless and efficient.

"With Workshop XR, AEC teams can walk through models at a one-to-one scale to gain a shared understanding of how project data will translate to the real world," Fonta continues. "This will benefit our customers' bottom line—and the planet—by driving better design decisions, reducing waste and rework costs, and cutting down on team travel."

Autodesk Workshop XR will be available on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3 headsets.

"Meta's collaboration with Autodesk brings our collective vision for the future of work to life," said Jamie Keane, director of product at Meta. "Meta Quest headsets and Meta Avatars offer a secure connection to Workshop XR that takes on a new dimension of collaboration and presence. This immersive experience transforms the way teams work by boosting creativity and expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved."

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been using an early access version of Workshop XR to facilitate and improve their design reviews.

"Autodesk Workshop XR has added incredible value to how we collaborate," said Jon Matalucci, BIM/VDC manager at Stantec. "Our employees are based in over 400 locations and Workshop XR has brought teams together in a workspace that is realistic and approachable. We can work in parallel with each other, share the same information in a common data environment and, as a result, we are more efficient at problem-solving. Workshop XR allows our team to work smarter and focus on delivering the best projects to our clients."

With its key points of differentiation, Workshop XR is the most accessible and connected virtual workspace for AEC design reviews. Key capabilities include:

Dynamic virtual workspace : Workshop XR's agile and immersive workspace is specifically designed to streamline AEC collaboration for every experience level in virtual reality (VR). Teams can dive into the details and analyze the intricacies of their designs.

No-Prep Model Loading: Workshop XR enables AEC teams to easily experience and analyze models from Autodesk Construction Cloud—small and large—together in real-time.

Full access to Autodesk Construction Cloud data: Project data is streamed directly from Autodesk Construction Cloud into Workshop XR. Teams have a single source of truth for Files and Issues to gain a spatial understanding in VR and beyond.

"We're excited to see what the AEC industry will achieve when equipped with Workshop XR," said Fonta. "Facilitating more effective and efficient design reviews will have an impact beyond client satisfaction; it will bolster innovation for the future of our homes, communities, and workplaces."

Experience Autodesk Workshop XR through a live demo at Autodesk University, November 13-15, 2023.

To learn more and to join the waitlist to bring the benefits of immersive design review to your team, visit workshopxr.autodesk.com .

