ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES WORLD VOYAGER CHRISTENED AND JOINS FLEET: SETS SAIL ON MAIDEN ANTARCTICA VOYAGE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in yacht expedition cruising, celebrates World Voyager officially joining the fleet, following a naming ceremony in Ushuaia, Argentina. The 198-guest expedition yacht was christened by Godmother British physiotherapist and British Army Captain Harpreet "Preet" Kaur Chandi MBE. Naming ceremony attendees included shareholders, maiden voyage guests, travel advisors, media, and local dignitaries. The third vessel in the line's expedition fleet, the sister ship to Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller and World Navigator, will now begin her inaugural deployment for the 2023/24 Antarctica season.

"Today marks another important milestone for Atlas Ocean Voyages as our fleet grows to a trio, delivering year-round polar, epicurean and cultural expedition experiences across the globe," said Rodriguez. "Thank you to Preet for inspiring all of us and the entire Atlas team that continues to execute our vision of year-round expedition yachting."

The shipboard ceremony was presided over by Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James A. Rodriguez, who introduced World Voyager's officers and crew, including Captain Terje Ulset, recognized local Argentine dignitaries, including Vice Governor Mónica Urquiza, and also thanked Father Luis Ascano for being a part of the moving milestone for the expedition cruise line. The ceremony concluded with Godmother Harpreet "Preet" Chandi MBE breaking a bottle of Champagne, raising a glass to lead a toast with Rodriguez as World Voyager embarked on her maiden voyage, a 9-day Antarctic Discovery expedition.

"I'm so excited for you as you begin your first Antarctic Expedition," shared World Voyager Godmother Harpreet "Preet" Chandi. "My journey and now your experience is all about pushing boundaries and experiencing an adventure that will leave you changed."

World Voyager Godmother Preet Chandi gained international recognition in 2022 when she completed a remarkable solo expedition across Antarctica to the South Pole. In January 2023, she further solidified her place in polar exploration history by recording the longest-ever solo and unsupported polar expedition by a woman of color. Her outstanding achievements were acknowledged when she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 Birthday Honors.

World Voyager joins Atlas' two other luxury yachts, World Traveller and World Navigator, in expeditions sailing to Antarctica on 9- to 14-night round trips from Ushuaia, Argentina. Atlas includes a pre-cruise hotel stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and roundtrip charter air service from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia. Expeditions include a FREE Cultural Immersion tour, all Zodiac experiences, landings ashore, and all-inclusive amenities on board. Kayaking and camping activities are available as optional experiences.

World Voyager is among the most advanced and safest expedition yachts like her Atlas fleet mates. The Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified vessel features two Rolls Royce 9,000 kw hybrid diesel/electric engines and incorporates 3D forward-looking sonar (FLS) technology to detect underwater hazards, obstacles, and shallows. The state-of-the-art system enables the ship to navigate ice fields, harbors, and rivers for convenient access to city centers, exclusive yacht harbors, and rarely visited destinations.

World Voyager exudes elegance and sophistication reminiscent of the Scandinavian style. This Nordic chic design accentuates light ash wood tones and stylish contrasts of marble accents throughout accommodations and social spaces. Such attention to detail creates an open and airy atmosphere that invites explorers to unwind in a warm, comfortable atmosphere on board. Spacious suites and staterooms offer five-star comfort and convenience and feature traditional maritime design cues like rich wood veneers complemented by contemporary furnishings and classic artwork. The ship's main dining room has been named Madeira as an homage to the breathtaking natural settings, crystal-clear waters, and centuries-old traditions of the Portuguese archipelago. Similarly, the lecture hall where Expedition Team members host illustrated enrichment talks is named Amerigo Vespucci Auditorium after the famed explorer. In addition to her Atlas navy blue livery, she features the popular 7-Aft Grill, Atlas Lounge, the forward-facing observation Lounge, The Dome observation lounge, and guest favorite Paula's Pantry.

