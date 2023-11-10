Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:

RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 . The discussion will begin at 1:20 PM ET and last for approximately 30 minutes

Wells Fargo 7 th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

UBS Global Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 . The discussion will begin at 2:55 PM MT and last for approximately 30 minutes

Listen-only audio webcasts, as well as archived replays and transcripts of the discussions will be accessible in the Events section on Nuvei's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com.

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 669 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com .

