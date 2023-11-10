Hyundai Recognized for Commitment to Military Veterans

Listed as a "Best for Vets Employer" by Military Times for 2023

Named a "Military Friendly Employer" by MilitaryFriendly.com

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has been recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer from MilitaryFriendly.com and made the 2023 Military Times Best for Vets employer list. These accolades demonstrate Hyundai's support for military service members and their families and the company's commitment to hiring military veterans.

"As a veteran, I'm proud to work at a company that has a deep respect and gratitude for the military community," said Fred DePerez, SVP, Global Product Line Management, Hyundai Motor North America. "It is a privilege to work alongside so many veterans and their families across the organization. Hyundai is honored to be selected for these recognitions."

Hyundai currently employs approximately 1,000 veterans in the U.S. across its corporate headquarters, dealerships, and manufacturing plant in Alabama. The company allows veterans free access to its factory training centers in-person and via online courses throughout the United States where they can jump-start their automotive career even before their separation from the military.

Hyundai also has an employee resource group, Stars and Stripes, that honors veterans, military service members and their families. In addition, Hyundai offers discounts for eligible active duty, reservist/National Guard, veteran, and retired U.S. military personnel through its special military program.

The Military Friendly® Company investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. Military Friendly Companies lead the way from hiring and career advancement to customer service and charitable investment.

The Best for Vets survey is a highly respected independent analysis of a company's efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and caregivers. The MilitaryFriendly designation measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

