DXC Technology Named a Leader in Everest Group's Life & Annuities Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® 2023

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services and insurance software provider, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Life & Annuities (L&A) Insurance BPS and Third-Party Administrator (TPA) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023. This marks the eighth consecutive year that DXC was named a Leader, the highest designation possible, in the report.

Everest Group highlighted DXC's ability to power its BPS with its own proprietary software platform for service delivery. The platform's continuing expansion of capabilities, including API integration, and a growing list of third-party partner integrations, were among the factors leading to DXC's leadership position on the PEAK Matrix.

"DXC Technology leverages strong digital capabilities and strategic partnerships that enable it to effectively navigate the prevailing macro-environment variables," said Abhi Kothari, Practice Director, Everest Group. "It continues to expand its RPA opportunities and has opened a full-service TPA center in Canada to enhance its service offerings. These initiatives collectively have helped reinforce DXC Technology's position as a Leader in Life and Annuities (L&A) Insurance BPS and Third-Party Administrator (TPA) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023."

Everest Group's report presents an assessment and detailed profiles of 23 L&A Insurance BPS and TPA providers. DXC excelled in the categories of Market Impact, which includes the ability to deliver value to customers, and Vision & Capability, which includes scope of services.

"It is an honor to continue to be recognized for our leadership position in the L&A insurance BPS market by Everest Group," said Ray August, global lead of Insurance Software & BPS, DXC Technology. "With more than 11 million life and wealth policies and contracts under management, we are able to deliver cost-effective, high-quality business process and IT support for virtually any life or wealth product, covering most functions spanning the customer journey."

An excerpt of Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment, including DXC's profile, is available to view here.

