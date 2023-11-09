Verywell Health Announces First-Ever Verywell Health Impact Awards

Nick Jonas, Padma Lakshmi, and more honored for outstanding health advocacy work

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Health announced the Verywell Health Impact Awards . The inaugural awards program recognizes individuals on a mission to help others through their firsthand experience living with a disease or condition.

Verywell Health Impact Awards (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to announce the first Verywell Health Impact Awards, commending those who are using their platforms and influence to advocate for those in need," said Sara Michael, general manager and senior vice president, Verywell Health. "This year's winners amplify Verywell Health's mission to empower patients in and outside of the healthcare provider's office by using their own personal experiences to amplify marginalized voices, lobby for improved healthcare and treatments, and champion preventive measures."

To select this year's nominees, the Verywell Health editors, along with the brand's Medical Expert Board and writers, researched impactful patient advocates who influence others living with the same diseases and conditions they experience, along with raising public awareness. After reviewing the more than 60 nominees, ten winners were determined based on their effect on the community, quality and credibility, impact, innovation and creativity, and reach and engagement.

Verywell Health's Impact Awards winners:

Archie Green , Hip-Hop Artist and Founder/CEO of Peel Dem Layers Back

Jodi Ettenberg , Legal Nomads Founder and Vice-President of the Board of Directors of the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation

Kamili Wilson , Founder and CEO of Menopause Made Modern by Claret Circle

Nick Jonas , Singer-Songwriter and Co-Founder of Beyond Type 1

Padma Lakshmi , Writer, Television Host, EndoFound Founder

Steve Gleason , Former NFL Football Player and Founder of Team Gleason

Tanika Gray Valbrun , Network News Journalist and Founder of The White Dress Project

Tara Robinson . Army Veteran, Counselor, CEO/Founder of the Black Heart Association

The Breasties , Leadership Team: Allie Brumel , Trish Michelle , Bri Majsiak , and Paige More

Tina Aswani-Omprakash , Executive Director and Co-Founder of the South Asian IBD Alliance (SAIA), and Creator of the Own Your Crohn's Blog

"As a physician, it's inspiring to see individuals turn their personal experience living with a condition to something truly impactful, and I encourage my patients to do the same," said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Chief Medical Officer, Verywell Health. "The Verywell Health Impact Awards winners have supported improvements in the healthcare space and awareness for lesser-known diseases. They are the voice for those who are unable to speak for themselves and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate them."

To learn more about the Verywell Health Impact Awards and read about this year's winners, visit here .

About Verywell Health

Verywell Health takes a human approach to health content, through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics. Millions of people visit the award-winning Verywell Health site each month to answer their most pressing health, wellness, and parenting questions, and receive trustworthy information needed to make important health decisions. Verywell is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verywell