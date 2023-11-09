Paramount Global Announces the Pricing Terms of its Any and All Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global ("Paramount," "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the "Any and All Offers") for any and all of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2025 and 3.450% Senior Notes due 2026 (collectively, the "Any and All Securities"). The Any and All Offers are being made pursuant to and are subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 2, 2023 (as amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase") and related notice of guaranteed delivery (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery"). Each of the Any and All Offers is a separate offer made to all registered holders of the Any and All Securities (collectively, the "Holders") and each may be individually amended, extended or terminated by Paramount.

The applicable Total Consideration (set forth in the table below) for each series of Any and All Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Any and All Offers was determined by reference to the applicable fixed spread over the yield to maturity based on the bid side price of the applicable Reference U.S. Treasury Security, in each case as set forth in the table below. The Reference Yields, as determined pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, set forth in the table below were determined at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 9, 2023, by the Dealer Managers (as defined below).

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Any and All Securities and the Any and All Offers:

Title of Security CUSIP

Number Principal

Amount

Outstanding Reference U.S.

Treasury Security Bloomberg

Reference

Page Reference

Yield Fixed Spread

(basis points) Total

Consideration(1) 4.750% Senior Notes

due 2025 92556H AA5 $555,000,000 2.750% UST due

May 15, 2025 FIT4 5.162 % 50 $987.06 3.450% Senior Notes

due 2026 92553P BB7 $124,190,000 4.625% UST due

October 15, 2026 FIT1 4.748 % 170 $922.14

















(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Any and All Securities validly tendered on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date (as defined below) and accepted for purchase.

Holders of Any and All Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, or for which a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is delivered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase (the "Guaranteed Delivery Procedures"), on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 9, 2023, unless extended by Paramount (the "Any and All Expiration Date"), and accepted for purchase, will receive the applicable Total Consideration for the Any and All Securities. Tendered Any and All Securities may be withdrawn on or prior to, but not after, 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 9, 2023 (such date and time, as may be extended by Paramount, the "Any and All Withdrawal Deadline"), except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

In addition to the Total Consideration, the Holders of Any and All Securities accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest rounded to the nearest cent, on such $1,000 principal amount of Any and All Securities from the last applicable interest payment date up to, but not including, the Any and All Settlement Date (as defined below) ("Accrued Interest"). The interest payment payable on November 15, 2023 with respect to the 4.750% Senior Notes due 2025 will be paid to record holders of such notes as of November 1, 2023 and will not be included in the calculation of Accrued Interest payable on such notes purchased in the Any and All Offers.

The settlement date for Any and All Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, or for which a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is delivered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date and accepted for purchase is expected to be November 15, 2023, the third business day after the Any and All Expiration Date (the "Any and All Settlement Date"). No tenders of the Any and All Securities or deliveries of a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery will be valid if submitted after the Any and All Expiration Date.

Paramount's obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, the Any and All Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Any and All Offers is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions as described in the Offer to Purchase. Paramount reserves the absolute right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive any and all conditions applicable to any of the Any and All Offers; (ii) extend or terminate any of the Any and All Offers; or (iii) otherwise amend any of the Any and All Offers in any respect.

Information Relating to the Any and All Offers

RBC Capital Markets, LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as the dealer managers for the Any and All Offers (together, the "Dealer Managers"). The information agent and tender agent for the Any and All Offers is Global Bondholder Services Corporation (the "Tender Agent"). Copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery may be accessed at the following link: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/paramount. Questions regarding the procedures for tendering the Any and All Securities may be directed to the Tender Agent by telephone at (855) 654-2015 (toll-free) or (212) 430‑3774 (banks and brokers) or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com. Questions regarding the Any and All Offers should be directed to RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Liability Management, at (212) 618-7843 (collect) or (877) 381-2099 (toll-free) or by email at liability.management@rbccm.com, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Debt Capital Markets – Liability Management, at (888) 284-9760 (toll-free) or by email at liabilitymanagement@smbcnikko-si.com, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Liability Management, at (212) 827-2842 (collect) or (866) 584-2096 (toll-free) or by email at LM@tdsecurities.com, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Liability Management Group at (704) 410-4756 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll‑free) or by email at liabilitymanagement@wellsfargo.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any securities. The solicitation of offers to sell the Any and All Securities is only being made pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase. The offer is not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. None of Paramount, the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent, the trustees with respect to the Any and All Securities or any of their respective affiliates is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Any and All Securities in connection with the Any and All Offers.

