Onit Introduces Generative AI-Powered Contract Management Software that Empowers Users to Maximize Their Impact

Onit Catalyst for Contracts Delivers Dynamic Contract Insight and Review with Seamless Microsoft Word Integration

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit, the leading provider of legal workflow solutions, today announced Onit Catalyst for Contracts, a ground-breaking software application that intelligently transforms the contract lifecycle using Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to enhance pre-signature and post-signature contract activities. Businesses can now more rapidly review and extract contract information, confirm compliance with the most nuanced issues, and find and automatically action more issues.

"Onit Catalyst for Contracts further accelerates the digital transformation of legal-related business processes," Onit AI Center of Excellence Managing Director Nick Whitehouse says. "Designed to empower users to interact with contracts in highly dynamic, conversational manner, Catalyst for Contracts delivers a technological edge that enhances the productivity and decision-making of over-burdened contract teams."

The standout feature of Catalyst for Contract is a natural language chat capability. Seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Word for broad user adoption and ease of use, Catalyst contract chat uses LLM to deliver sentence-level responses and recommendations to legal issues so complex legal questions can be quickly answered in an easy-to-understand language.

"Our new contract chat feature empowers users to quickly summarize, explain, review, rewrite, and advise on contracts confidently," Whitehouse says. "It's like having a dedicated, digital paralegal available on-demand."

A smart virtual assistant that understands legal language and contract creation nuances, Catalyst for Contracts helps legal professionals generate highly specific contract playbooks with ease, creating complete control over AI. Moreover, using AI provides unparalleled insights and control of existing business contracts to identify, extract, share, manage, and track contractual obligations and risks.

Onit also announced the release of four new role-based reporting templates designed to streamline Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) business processes, track performance, and maximize impact:

Matter Suite tracks matter-related Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Spend Suite provides visibility across invoices, budgets, and more.

Vendor Suite allows users to review spend, matters, and rates through the lens of vendors and timekeepers.

Executive Suite empowers leaders with year-over-year trends and key insights across legal matters and spend management.

To learn more about Onit Catalyst for Contracts and the new ELM reporting templates, please contact us HERE.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs, and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com.

