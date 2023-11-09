COMPLY Names 2023 COMPLYConnect Award Winners and Finalists and Announces COMPLYConnect 2024

Winners and finalists announced at COMPLYConnect Conference & Expo in Huntington Beach

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the global market leader of compliance software, consulting and education resources for the financial services sector, today announced winners for its second annual COMPLYConnect Awards honoring dedicated and innovative compliance professionals in the financial services industry.

"Compliance professionals play a vital and strategic role, enabling financial services companies to successfully achieve their goals, while also ensuring that the financial markets operate fairly for all participants," COMPLY Chief Regulatory Officer John Gebauer said. "While these professionals often work outside of the spotlight and may not always be acknowledged for their efforts, we know that their dedication to excellence and innovation enables their firms and institutions to reach great heights."

The 2023 winners and finalists are:

Compliance Officer of the Year

Award winner – Mario Chilin , EP Wealth Advisors

Finalist – Bliss Bernal, Crestone Asset Management

Finalist – Kenneth Lepore , Annexus (Integrity Marketing Group)

Finalist – Emily Teran , Cynosure Management LLC

Compliance Innovator of the Year

Award winner – Jessica Rice , Bridgewater

Finalist - Ari Cohen-Hausman , DriveWealth

Finalist - Dan Leonard , Powering Your Retirement

Compliance Provider of the Year

Award winner – CapitalROCK

Finalist - Advyzon

Finalist - Smarsh

Compliance Educator of the Year

Award winner – Matthew Dramer , General Atlantic

Finalist - Michael Rasmussen , FinProLaw, LLC

Finalist - Kyrstin Ritsema , Compliance Solutions Strategies

Future Compliance Star of the Year

Award winner – Jade Franke , Retirement Investment Advisors, Inc.

Finalist – Heather Collins , Keen Wealth Advisors

Finalist - Jessica Winternheimer , PINE Advisor Solutions

All nominations for the ComplyConnect Awards were reviewed by a selection committee, led by COMPLY Chief Regulatory Officer John Gebauer.

The awards were presented during the 2023 COMPLYConnect conference in Huntington Beach, California.

COMPLY Announces COMPLYConnect 2024

COMPLY unveiled the date and location for the third annual COMPLYConnect Conference & Expo. Returning to the Omni Barton Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, the location of the inaugural COMPLYConnect Conference & Expo, the 2024 event will take place Oct. 22-24.

For more information and to receive early access to tickets, visit complyconnectexpo.com.

