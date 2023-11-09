CITGO Petroleum Concludes Successful 2023 Marketer Roundtables

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum concluded its highly successful Marketer Roundtable Meetings for 2023, bringing together marketers from across the country to discuss key industry trends, brand programs, and commercial strategies. The roundtables, held in late September through early November, provided a valuable forum for collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The discussions at this year's roundtables covered a wide range of topics, highlighting the success of multiple CITGO initiatives designed to support marketing partners while announcing plans for the near future.

"Personally interacting with our Marketers provides a wealth of insights on how to strengthen our businesses and the brand," said Greg Caponegro, General Manager of Light Oils Sales for CITGO Petroleum, "and it also helps reinforce our commitment to our marketers' success."

Key highlights included the success of the CITGO Pay app launch, which has streamlined the way customers make payments at CITGO stations, and the outstanding performance of the Club CITGO app's new feature enabling instant savings at the pump. Economist Elliot Eisenberg delivered a comprehensive update on the economy, providing insight into industry and consumer trends.

Additional updates from CITGO representatives included:

Further enhancements to the Club CITGO program.

The newly designed retailer website, MyCITGOstore.com , which provides a single resource for key information.

Expanded collaboration on store events, including grand openings.

An update on the longstanding CITGO partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association of America (MDA).

Progress on the Illuminate campaign to refresh and modernize station infrastructure and signage.

Updates to the Elevate program, including design options for the branded c-store look.

CITGO is dedicated to building strong, collaborative, mutually beneficial relationships with its marketing partners, leveraging insights and initiatives from the Roundtable discussions to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and strengthen its position as a leader in the industry and a partner of choice.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

