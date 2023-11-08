Warner Bros. Discovery and the Empire State Building Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of New Line Cinema's Holiday Classic "Elf" with a Tower Lighting, Special Film Screenings, and Observatory Décor

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the film that has become a holiday tradition for families around the globe, Warner Bros. Discovery and the Empire State Building are celebrating the 20th anniversary of New Line Cinema's holiday classic "Elf" with a special tower lighting, film screenings, and themed décor at the Observatory through the holiday season.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Empire State Building Celebrate 20th Anniversary of New Line Cinema's Holiday Classic "Elf"

The celebration kicked off this evening in the "magical land called New York City" as the Empire State Building was lit in Buddy the Elf's signature colors - green and yellow - to pay tribute to the film's 20th anniversary. "Elf" debuted in theaters on November 7, 2003.

Adding to the festivities, visitors who pass through the building's iconic Fifth Avenue Lobby Windows from November 7 through January 1 will be transported into the whimsical world of Buddy the Elf and his adventures, all the way from the North Pole to New York City. The "Elf"-themed shoppable window displays will be a visual feast for visitors, featuring a range of "Elf"-inspired products that capture the magic and merriment of the film. Beginning November 10, guests who visit the building's 86th floor Observatory can pose with a life-size version of "Buddy the Elf" with a free photo opportunity. And to top it all off, the Empire State Building will be hosting "Elf" movie screenings on December 3, 10, and 17, high atop the building's 80th floor. Complimentary candy, snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information about the Empire State Building, please visit esbnyc.com, and to purchase tickets to "Elf" movie screenings, please visit here.

Photos and video from this evening's lighting along with "Elf" film clips and stills can be found here.

About "Elf"

This hilarious Christmas film tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Years later Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum. It is produced by Jon Berg, Todd Komarnicki, and Shauna Robertson, and stars Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner and Bob Newhart.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

