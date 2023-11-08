Revolutionizing Wellness: WRKOUT and RightFit Personal Training Forge a Dynamic Partnership

Supercharging fitness journeys: WRKOUT and RightFit Personal Training to collaborate.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Store by WRKOUT, the revolutionary platform that empowers wellness professionals to recommend products to their clients while earning cash rewards, is thrilled to unveil an exciting collaboration with RightFit Personal Training.

In a world inundated with choices, finding the right fitness trainer can be a daunting task. RightFit Personal Training is the way to unbiased and personalized selection for fitness coaches. RightFit carefully matches users with trainers who align with an individual's goals and preferences. And now, with the partnership with Store by WRKOUT, these exceptional trainers can also easily recommend supplements, fitness equipment, wearables, and more to their clients based on their unique needs.

The end result is that clients of RightFit Personal Training can now enjoy a new level of support and customization as trainers not only create tailored fitness plans for them, but also leverage their knowledge as fitness and wellness experts to offer recommendations that extend to clients' daily habits, routines, and overall lifestyles. Clients can quickly and easily purchase their trainer's recommended products through the convenience of Store by WRKOUT.

The partnership of RightFit Personal Training and WRKOUT is a collaboration between two industry leaders, both unwavering in their dedication to changing people's lives for the better and empowering fitness professionals to thrive. Together, they offer a holistic approach to wellness, coupling the power of expert-made fitness programming and product recommendations to deliver optimal results.

About WRKOUT

Store by WRKOUT opens the door for wellness professionals to amplify their influence like never before. The app provides the unique ability to recommend a wide range of health, fitness, and wellness products to clients while earning cash rewards from each sale. With a constantly expanding array of fitness equipment, vitamins, supplements, accessories, apparel, and more, it's a platform designed to boost your revenue and drive your business growth. Learn more at https://www.wrkout.com .

About RightFit Personal Training

RightFit Personal Training meticulously vets personal trainers for experience, professionalism, and an unyielding passion for health and fitness. Their trainers are insured and hold nationally recognized certifications, ensuring the highest quality of service. RightFit matches you with the perfect trainer based on your preferences and offers the flexibility to train anywhere, eliminating the need for a gym membership.

