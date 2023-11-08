Henkel Supports Teachers and Students on National STEM Day

Henkel hosts students at Bridgewater and Culver City sites, supports 35 local schools with donations to fund STEM education through DonorsChoose

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, will celebrate National STEM Day with an expansion of its Henkel Researchers' World program at select Henkel sites in North America. The company will be hosting two Henkel Researchers' World events for elementary school children in New Jersey and California who are family members of Henkel employees, as well as donating $10,000 to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education in local public schools.

Henkel employees' young family members will participate in engaging science lessons hosted by research and development scientists at the company's Bridgewater, NJ and Culver City, CA sites. The onsite activities are inspired by the curriculum of Henkel's signature global education initiative Henkel Researchers' World. Interactive science lessons will include experiments for children to learn about how adhesives function, how to make paper from recycled materials, how surface tension relates to the formulation of soap, and more.

Henkel Researchers' World was launched globally 12 years ago to introduce elementary school children to the world of science through hands-on interactive experiments and place them in the role of an actual researcher to inspire curiosity in science, reaching more than 90,000 children to date. In 2021, Henkel opened North America's first dedicated Henkel Researchers' World classroom in Stamford, CT, bringing the program to nearly 3,000 U.S. children to date.

"Through hands on science and sustainability lessons, we are helping to inspire the next generation of pioneers," said Jennifer Schiavone, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Americas. "Henkel Researchers' World provides an engaging, interactive resource to help build curiosity around STEM in local communities. With the help of DonorsChoose, we are thrilled to also directly support teachers in their own efforts to nurture a love for STEM in their classrooms."

As part of its STEM Day support, Henkel is donating $10,000 through DonorsChoose to aid teachers who are pursuing STEM education programs in the Bridgewater and Culver City areas. The donations are funding projects that will serve 35 teachers and nearly 5,000 students. Funded projects include purchasing new graphing calculators for a statistics class, elevating the technology in a robotics lab, building a roller coaster to demonstrate the laws of physics, adding sensory learning materials to elementary STEM programs, and more.

"I want to be able to provide my students with various materials that are a part of their everyday experiences so they can experiment with how things work on their own terms," said a New Jersey teacher who has received funding through Henkel's donation. "Preschoolers have a natural inclination to explore and manipulate their surroundings to see how things work. These materials will allow my students to explore cause and effect, discover how small changes can drastically alter the results, and foster a love of science and discovery that will stick with them for the rest of their lives."

