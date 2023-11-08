Champagne Perrier-Jouët launches new campaign embodying the unity of art, nature and champagne with "Perrier-Jouët House of Wonder," an immersive floral-forward pop-up in New York City

The ode to flowers expresses Perrier-Jouët's positive vision for a better, more sustainable future and inspires consumers to connect with nature this holiday season

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Perrier-Jouët proudly invites people to join the iconic champagne house on its quest for a more sustainable future with the U.S. launch of its newest campaign, "Fill Your World With Wonder." The emotive new creative heroes the message it all starts with a flower, reminding us that humankind is part of nature, just like flowers and all other plant and animal species, not apart from it, to inspire us to rethink our relationship with nature. The message is a modern expression of the iconic champagne House's rich history and longstanding identity rooted in art, nature and the symbolism of the flower. To bring to life the unity of the House's founding passions nature, art and champagne, Perrier-Jouët is unveiling an immersive floral dreamscape — "Perrier-Jouët House of Wonder" — located at Hudson Yards in New York City available for ticketed consumers 21+ to visit December 1-2.

Perrier-Jouët launches (PRNewswire)

In collaboration with female-led floral design company FLOWERBX, "Perrier-Jouët House of Wonder" brings to life a curation centered around art, nature and champagne, directly inspired by Maison Belle Epoque in Epernay, Champagne. Within "Perrier-Jouët House of Wonder," visitors will be able to view the campaign film — starring award-winning French actress and climate change advocate Mélanie Laurent and directed by award-winning cinematic visionary Show Yanagisawa. To create the exterior presentation of the exhibition, Perrier-Jouët commissioned artist BKFoxx to create an interactive mural translating the message "it all starts with a flower." Within the space, FLOWERBX uses all compostable and recyclable flowers.

"It's been an honor to work with Perrier-Jouët as such an iconic name in the wine world, especially one so passionate about the world around us and all its natural beauty," Whitney Bromberg, FLOWERBX CEO & Founder and Creative Floral Director for House of Wonder, said. "In all our years of working with nature at the core of our business, 'Perrier-Jouët House of Wonder' has been one of the most unique concepts we've seen — bringing this ethereal world to life has been a one-of-a-kind experience, and we hope that all who walk through its doors will feel the same inspiration to connect with nature."

Perrier-Jouët is also partnering with FLOWERBX and Cocktail Courier to offer a premium gifting offering featuring a bespoke paper bouquet and Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs, available around the country for a limited time starting Nov. 30. New Yorkers can also enchant their friends and family with this unique champagne and flower offering with Perrier-Jouët and FLOWERBX arrangements, all delivered sustainably same-day in Manhattan by DoorDash on Perrier-Jouët flower-powered bikes from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. The "Perrier Jouët House of Wonder" exhibition and Cocktail Courier gifting offering come as part of the US rendition of "Fill Your World With Wonder," live in the United States November-December 2023 across paid social, immersive OOH, experiential, owned and earned touchpoints. The global campaign debuted in Tokyo last month.

"Perrier-Jouët's centuries of dedication to the intersection of art, nature, and champagne is something worth celebrating during this festive time of year," Kristen Colonna, Vice President Marketing Accelerator, Pernod Ricard USA said. "An appreciation for nature as art is core to Perrier-Jouët's DNA, and our vision for a more sustainable future is something that starts at our vineyards in Champagne. We are proud to bring this message all the way from the Maison in France to champagne lovers in the US with an ingenious 360 activation that immerses consumers into the floral-filled world that is Perrier-Jouët."

As Maison Perrier-Jouët takes actionable steps toward a more sustainable future in Champagne and beyond, last month announced a new sustainability initiative coordinated by the Mission Coteaux, Maisons et Caves de Champagne-World Heritage — an association created by UNESCO — dedicated to enriching biodiversity in Champagne through the creation of reservoirs and ecological corridors. This new project adds to the environmental efforts carried out by Perrier-Jouët in Champagne for more than a decade, namely an experimental regenerative viticulture program deployed on 32 hectares of its vineyard with the aim of extending it to the entirety of its vineyard by 2030.

This winter, Perrier-Jouët will also return to Design Miami/ in December, revealing its latest artistic partnership with Fernando Laposse — "The Pollination Dance." The artistic partnership is another illustration of art and nature as one. Through a live exhibition at Design Miami/ and limited-edition giftset offering, Perrier-Jouët in partnership with Laposse extends its desire to inspire people to rethink their relationship with nature through a piece that illustrates humankind as the same importance as all other species on Earth.

The story of Maison Perrier-Jouët begins in 1811 with Pierre-Nicolas Perrier and Rose-Adélaïde Jouët, a young couple united by their shared love of art, nature, and Champagne. They passed these passions on to subsequent generations, notably their son Charles, who (like his father) was an avid botanist and horticulturist known to advocate natural methods of viticulture. Nurtured over the centuries, this relationship with nature continues, inspiring Perrier-Jouët at each stage in the elaboration of its wines. In 1902, this inspired Emile Gallé, one of the pioneers of the Art Nouveau movement, to decorate a Perrier-Jouët magnum with the Japanese anemone motif, which would ultimately become the emblem of the House. This motif is carried throughout the campaign and its message it all starts with a flower, serving as a visually poetic reminder of the role of the flower in our Earth's ecosystem.

To view the campaign film, read more information on "Fill Your World With Wonder" and reserve your tickets for "Perrier-Jouët House of Wonder" visit https://www.perrier-jouet.com/en-us/fill-your-world-with-wonder and follow @perrierjouet.

ABOUT MAISON PERRIER-JOUËT

Maison Perrier-Jouët was founded in 1811 from a couple's shared love of nature and passion for art. From the start, they chose the Chardonnay grape variety as the signature of the House, defining the floral style which sets Perrier-Jouët champagnes apart. Today, art and nature remain an endless source of inspiration, guiding our every action and creation: the way we tend our vines, craft our wines, and share our vision of the world.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Sparkling. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

ABOUT FLOWERBX

FLOWERBX is a female-led florals and foliage company that always puts the Earth first with a cut-to-order, zero-waste model, and carbon-neutral flower delivery. Our packaging is made from recycled materials and is compostable, and we're forever innovating to improve all areas of our product and supply chain.

ABOUT COCKTAIL COURIER

Cocktail Courier offers a cocktail delivery service that includes all of the fresh ingredients, alcohol, and instructions needed to mix up bar quality cocktails in the comfort of your own home. Cocktail Courier connects people through the joy of cocktails. No matter the occasion – a friend's birthday, a colleague's work anniversary, or a chance to say thank you to a client – we aim to create unique and personal ways to celebrate the moment. For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com.

ABOUT MELANIE LAURENT

Mélanie Laurent is a French actress, screenwriter, director and environmental activist. The recipient of 2 Césars, Mélanie Laurent has established herself as an actress in the film industry. She's been part of over 50 movies. She made her Hollywood debut in 2009 with the starring role as Shosanna Dreyfus in Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster war film Inglourious Basterds. She has since gone on to work with an elite group of filmmakers in independent movies including Mike Mills, Denis Villeneuve, Bille August, Radu Mihaileanu, Angelina Jolie, Alexandre Aja. She also took part in blockbuster movies such as Now you see Me, Michael Bay Six underground and Murder Mystery. She made her feature directorial debut in 2011 with Les Adoptés, following up with the critically acclaimed Breathe. Her first English language feature Galveston starring Elle Fanning and Ben Foster. In 2021 she released Le bal des folles that she directed and in which she plays, talking about women's condition in Salpetriere in the 19th century. Her next movie «Voleuses» will be released on Netflix in November. In parallel to her artistic career she got involved very soon in the environmental cause. First with Greenpeace she discovered deforestation in Indonesia, then became a voice of the climate justice campaign alongside Kofi Anan. Also involved with the preservation of the oceans she supported the Fishlove campaign and gave her voice to the documentary The End of the line. In 2013 she started exploring the world with Cyril Dion, to try to find alternative, ecological solutions. This will become the documentary Demain released in 2015 all over the world, Cesar and of the best documentary, a source of inspiration that was projected in Cop 21 and ONU.

ABOUT SHOW YANAGISAWA

Born and based in Tokyo, Japan, film director, oil painter, and animation director Show Yanagisawa began his career as a live-painting artist. Known for his signature style of combining graffiti with abstract painting, Yanagisawa studied under prominent contemporary artist Takashi Murakami and over the years has developed an affinity for strong visual emotional potential wherein reality is subtly transformed to heighten sensation. With this unique approach to filmmaking, Yanagisawa mixes multiple art forms and means of visual experimentation with a poetic and dreamlike cinematic style focused on storytelling. His films are precise, elegant and joyful.

Perrier-Jouët and FLOWERBX to unveil (PRNewswire)

Perrier-Jouët returns to Design Miami in partnership with Fernando Laposse. (PRNewswire)

Perrier-Jouët Champagne (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maison Perrier-Jouët