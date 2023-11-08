Ampersand, Inc. Revolutionizes Deposit Management for Clients and Financial Institutions

New Firm Launches and Unveils Innovative Solutions Aligned with Evolving Depositor Needs

WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Inc., a Midwest-based financial services firm proudly announces the release of its comprehensive suite of solutions dedicated to addressing the distinctive treasury management needs of both financial institutions and depositors. Ampersand's central focus is the alignment of deposit management strategies with the unique requirements of clients, a distinctive approach referred to as AmpersandAlign™. These solutions will reshape the landscape of deposit management by redefining the fundamental relationship between financial institutions and depositors, which forms the bedrock of all financial services.

Ampersand Revolutionizes Deposit Management for Clients and Financial Institutions

"I'm thrilled to be leading Ampersand during this exciting phase of rapid advancements in banking technology, where the integration of AI and a rising desire among depositors to align their values with their banking connections are prominent trends. Ampersand takes pride in its industry-leading team, adept at helping clients seamlessly align their business objectives," expressed Kelly A. Brown, CEO of Ampersand. "With steadfast investor support and early successes in client relationships, Ampersand is strongly positioned to establish itself as the dominant force in the industry."

Kirk Wycoff, Managing Partner at Patriot Financial Partners, said of the changing banking landscape, "As banks strive for growth, they must simultaneously address the evolving demands of clients and regulators. Those who embrace and collaborate effectively with emerging fintech companies will undoubtedly achieve the highest levels of success. We proudly assume the role of lead investor in Ampersand because the timing is perfect for an experienced team to elevate deposit aggregation to the next level."

AmpersandAlign™ empowers clients to align their funds with their organization's mission, vision, and values, offering the flexibility to prioritize key factors such as rates, safety, or their dedication to social responsibility and community impact. At the core of the AmpersandAlign™ framework is the state-of-the-art AmpersandIQ™ technology, which is setting new benchmarks in the treasury management industry. AmpersandAlign™ is also designed to assist clients beyond deposit management with solutions such as payments, tax reporting, and account reconciliation, among other services.

Industry-leading banking technology is the cornerstone of the firm's customer-first approach, according to Joe Maxwell, Managing Partner at FINTOP Capital co-lead investor in Ampersand. Maxwell said, "At JAM FINTOP, we invest in companies dedicated to developing technologies that empower the banking industry to better serve its clients, particularly those advancing the mission of community banks. Ampersand's groundbreaking technology will not only enhance the efficiency of financial institutions but also deliver top depositors the next level of transparency, service quality, and results they ardently demand."

About Ampersand, Inc.:

Ampersand, Inc. is a Midwest-based financial services firm, founded by highly experienced banking professionals, and dedicated to addressing the distinct treasury management needs of financial institutions and depositors.

The Ampersand team has more than 200 years of extensive experience in banking and treasury management and is supported by co-lead investors JAM FINTOP and Patriot Financial Partners. For more information on how Ampersand is pioneering treasury management and values-based banking, visit www.trustampersand.com.

