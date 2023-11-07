MARKETVUE® REPORT: Surgery remains the only option for the ~50% of LQTS patients refractory or intolerant to beta blockers

LQTS types 2 and 3 have the highest need for novel pharmacologic treatments of all subtypes, according to findings from REACH Market Research.

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long QT syndrome (LQTS) is a rare congenital cardiac arrhythmia characterized by a prolonged recovery in cardiac action potential that can cause deadly arrhythmias.

According to LQTS experts interviewed by REACH, most cases of LQTS, especially LQTS type 1, are well-controlled by the current standard of care—beta blockers—despite less the less-than-ideal side effects they cause (e.g., fatigue, depression, decreased libido). However, for high-risk patients that experience breakthrough events despite maximal tolerated beta blocker treatment, physicians turn to surgical options that include implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) or left cardiac sympathetic denervation (LCSD). While surgical options are largely effective at controlling symptoms (LCSD) or reliably correcting potentially fatal arrhythmias (ICD), these approaches are used as a last resort and come with notable limitations such as:

ICDs, especially when implanted in children, have a high risk of malfunction and require continued maintenance surgeries like battery replacement

LCSD recovery can be very painful and there is a shortage of surgeons trained to perform LCSD

Consequently, there is a need for additional pharmaceutical treatments to reduce the reliance upon surgical options for refractory patients. Additionally, while a large majority of patients are well-managed by beta blockers, up to half of these patients struggle with the side effects and could benefit from a better-tolerated treatment option. Unfortunately for LQTS patients, the clinical pipeline is sparse, with only one industry-sponsored drug in development therefore it will likely be 5 or more years before any new treatments become available.

Cardiac Electrophysiologist, U.S.: "I have a bunch of ICD patients who have abandoned leads or who have had multiple lead extraction procedures that are high risk, there's been a perforation, and they had to have a sternotomy and have gone really, really bad. A lot of those are my patients with long QT syndrome who have had an ICD since childhood."

