Hankook Continues Nissan Partnership with 2024 Nissan Frontier Models

- 2024 Nissan Frontier maintains Hankook tire supply with Hankook Dynapro HT and Dynapro AT2 products produced at Hankook's Tennessee Plant

- New 1980s-themed "Hardbody Edition" Nissan trim package blends retro styling with Hankook Dynapro AT2 tires

- Hankook Tire's commitment to sustainability recognized by Nissan at Regional Supplier and Appreciate Awards event

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announced its continued partnership with Nissan, supplying the company's next-generation 2024 Frontier with two fitments: the all-terrain Dynapro AT2 in size 265/70R17 and the premium all-season Dynapro HT in size P265/70R16. Both fitments will be produced at Hankook Tire's Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tennessee.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Nissan, providing versatile tire products for both on-and-off road performance across multiple popular platforms," said Heonjoon Kim, Vice President and Head of Global OE Innovation Headquarters at Hankook Tire. "The 2024 Nissan Frontier is one of America's most popular and exciting mid-size trucks and continues to be a perfect match for our Dynapro HT and AT2 tires to make any road an adventure, whether paved or not."

Building on the success of its 2022 model, the 2024 Nissan Frontier welcomes exciting new upgrades to existing trim levels along with the much-anticipated introduction of the new Hardbody Editon. The 1980s-inspired styling is a retro callback to the original Hardbody pickup truck that paved the way for the modern Frontier and features 17-inch wheels wrapped in Dynapro AT2s, black over-fenders, a front skid plate, special decals and a sport bar mounted behind the cab.

Offering a superior blend of all-around performance, the Dynapro AT2 ensures stronger traction in wet, dry, and off-road conditions while decreasing road noise and increasing ride comfort. Its 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating also provides strong traction in severe winter conditions. The Dynapro AT2 boasts a longer tread life thanks to a wider, more advanced footprint, resulting in more evenly distributed stress and uniform wear.

Optimized for all-season functionality and highway performance, the premium Dynapro HT provides drivers with longer tread wear, improved traction and low rolling resistance. Featuring a snow kerf, multi-depth lateral lugs, and button and semi-solid ribs, the Dynapro HT is also built for improved traction in snow. Its unique cap tread is engineered with an optimized compound to provide longer mileage, and its wide tread increases grip for better highway handling and improved rolling resistance. The Dynapro HT will come standard on the Nissan Frontier's King and Crew Cab SV two-wheel and four-wheel-drive trim lines.

Hankook Tire has been an Original Equipment supplier for the Nissan Frontier since 2015 and the current generation Frontier since 2021. Hankook Tire and Nissan have collaborated since 2013, providing fitments for popular models such as the Altima, Pathfinder, Sentra and Rogue. As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Hankook aims to continue investing heavily in R&D to develop industry-leading OE products. Hankook has recently been recognized by Nissan for driving innovation and excellence at Nissan's Regional Supplier Appreciation and Awards event. Hankook Tire was recognized under the sustainability category for its achievements in demonstrating sustainable and socially responsible business practices in the areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

