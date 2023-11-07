GTCR Announces Promotions and New Leadership for Portfolio Resources Group

Elevations reflect firm growth over the last year

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today the promotions of Jeff Wright to Managing Director and Cameron Rouzer to Principal, along with the promotions of Travis Krueger and Joseph Rubino to serve as Co-Heads of the firm's Portfolio Resources Group (PRG).

On behalf of the firm, Co-CEOs Dean Mihas and Collin Roche stated:

"We are pleased to announce the promotions of Jeff and Cameron, which demonstrate the meaningful impact that each of them has had on the growth of our firm.

Jeff has been a long-term contributor at GTCR. With the growth of the firm in recent years, the addition of new offices, funds and staff, Jeff has worked to maintain the highest standards in legal and compliance. His collaborative approach to working with other leaders across the firm has been instrumental to the firm's success.

Cameron has been a key contributor to the TMT team's success over the last several years, leading many of our investments in the broadband and software sectors. We expect that Cameron will continue to advance his investment role within TMT while also contributing more broadly within the firm."

Promoted to Managing Director from Principal:

Jeff Wright

Mr. Wright joined GTCR in 2010. He serves as the firm's Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, managing various legal, regulatory and oversight aspects of GTCR's activities and operations. Mr. Wright holds a JD from the UCLA School of Law and a BSBA in finance and entrepreneurship from the University of Arizona .

Promoted to Principal from Director:

Cameron Rouzer

Mr. Rouzer joined GTCR in 2017 as a Vice President on the Technology, Media & Telecommunications ( TMT ) investment team. He is a Director of Mega Broadband Investments, Once For All, Point Broadband and Visionary Broadband, and works closely with Clearwave Fiber, CommerceHub and Gogo . Mr. Rouzer holds both an MBA with honors and a BS in economics summa cum laude from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania .

Additionally, GTCR has named Managing Directors Travis Krueger and Joseph Rubino as Co-Heads of the PRG. GTCR formed the PRG in 2022 to build intellectual capital and expertise in specific functional areas to further support portfolio company growth and performance. PRG comprises a team of experienced professionals specializing in critical business fields, who work as resources for GTCR portfolio management teams. PRG today supports management teams and GTCR professionals in the areas of procurement, technology & digitization, and information security, among others. Areas of impact include assessments, hiring and talent management, vendor management, best practices and industry insights. In their leadership capacity for PRG, Mr. Krueger and Mr. Rubino will oversee the growth and expansion of the PRG, increasing the areas of functional expertise offered to our portfolio management teams.

Mr. Krueger, who joined GTCR in 2005, will also continue to lead GTCR's efforts in Portfolio Data and Analytics. GTCR's intensive data-based approach in this area leverages portfolio company KPIs, capital markets information and economic indicators to support the firm's investment underwriting, portfolio management and investor communications. Mr. Rubino, who joined the firm in 2022, will continue to serve as a resource to portfolio companies on key initiatives including cybersecurity, information management, data privacy and risk mitigation.

"The appointment of Travis and Joe as Co-Heads of the Portfolio Resources Group is a testament to their leadership and the impact that we are already achieving through the PRG. We participate in dynamic industries with a high degree of technology change. Supporting our management teams with specific functional expertise and other resources ensures that our portfolio companies can grow and prosper in this changing environment," continued Mr. Mihas and Mr. Roche. "We look forward to seeing the greater impact that Travis and Joe's collaboration can achieve as Co-Heads of this effort."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $25 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

