Gateless Announces Integration with Informative Research's Credit & Verification Platforms

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gateless, a visionary mortgage technology company focused on transforming the mortgage origination process using real-time, intelligent automation, announced a new integration with Informative Research. This partnership will give Smart Underwrite®, the Gateless flagship product, the ability to automatically consume and evaluate credit and verification data sourced, delivered and orchestrated by Informative Research's intelligence platform.

"Considering the market landscape and rising costs to originate, joining credit and verification data directly into an intelligent automated underwriting system is the ideal solution to increase process efficiency and lower costs for lenders," said Craig Leabig, SVP Marketing and Product at Informative Research. "Our goal is to blend data and technology to improve lender workflow."

Gateless Smart Underwrite® marks a paradigm shift in mortgage lending. Real-time automation of critical underwriting functions, like the evaluation of credit and income, can drive real-time outcomes, including immediate loan approvals. This cutting-edge platform interrogates loan data and documentation, instantly, the second it is received. Artificial intelligence, combined with expert systems, allows Smart Underwrite to automatically identify and ultimately clear most loan conditions. The results: lower costs, reduced risk of human error and faster loan approvals.

"Smart Underwrite® is reshaping the landscape of mortgage lending with intelligent automation," remarked Katie King, Chief Risk Officer & Head of Partnerships. "Our partnership with Informative Research creates the synergies between data and technology that lenders need to streamline processes, achieve greater profitability and more effectively manage risk."

About Gateless, Inc.

Gateless, an innovative mortgage technology company, combines unmatched industry knowledge, expert systems, robotic process automation (RPA), and patent pending machine learning and vision-based AI to create solutions that will forever change the way mortgages are originated. Founded in late 2020, the company is on a mission to simplify mortgage lending and transform the borrower experience through intelligent, real-time, automation. For more information visit www.gateless.com and follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves over 3,000 mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with their straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more visit https://www.informativeresearch.com

