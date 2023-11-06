McCormick® Delivers Flavorful Feast with Limited-Edition Holiday Doughnut Bites Collection

Created in partnership with Dough Doughnuts, the collection combines savory and sweet and brings all the great things about the holidays to breakfast and beyond, all season long

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCormick® brand announces a limited-edition collection of holiday-themed doughnut bites, crafted to celebrate the flavors of the season and to surprise and delight tastebuds with unexpected savory and sweet pairings. The collection combines McCormick seasonings with the creativity of Dough Doughnuts, maker of artisanal doughnuts for over 12 years, to offer fans a mouthwatering three-course holiday feast packed into small bites.

McCormick® and Dough Doughnuts limited-edition collection of McCormick® Holiday Doughnut Bites (Photo Credit: McCormick®) (PRNewswire)

Available to ship nationwide, these curiously delicious, limited-edition doughnut bites deliver a blend of nostalgia, tradition, and pure holiday magic. Flavors include:

It's All Gravy - No holiday meal is complete without gravy and stuffing. Our unique take on the classics will redefine your perception of sweet and savory treats. Crafted with McCormick ® Brown Gravy-infused dough and elevated by a touch of maple cheesecake filling with notes of ground black pepper, this doughnut is topped with a brown gravy glaze, ground sage, and black pepper stuffing crumbles sprinkled with garlic powder. * Contains soy, eggs, dairy and wheat.

Cranberry Craze - For a side dish, cranberry sauce gets the spotlight in a doughnut recipe that is as stunning as it is delicious. With a burst of tangy flavor from cranberry jam filling featuring McCormick ® Rosemary Leaves, this doughnut features a vibrant cranberry and rosemary purée glaze, rolled in doughnut crumbles and topped with dried cranberries. *Contains eggs, dairy and wheat.

Pumpkin to Talk About - Dessert is served with a twist on classic pumpkin pie. Featuring McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice, Nutmeg, and Cinnamon in the creamy filling, the sweet treat is topped with a pumpkin glaze, rolled in pecan streusel crumbles and garnished with a mouth-watering meringue dollop sprinkled with ground cinnamon. *Contains nuts, eggs, dairy and wheat.

"At McCormick, we believe that flavor can transform ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. Our collaboration with Dough Doughnuts is a celebration of the traditions and seasonal flavors that bring families and friends together during the holidays," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President Marketing, NA Consumer at McCormick. "We hope our reinvention of classic holiday dishes in bite-sizes allow fans nationwide to share in the joy, nostalgia, and taste of the season."

"Our trio of holiday bite-sized doughnuts combines our artistry with the iconic flavors McCormick offers. We used a dash of innovation and a sprinkle of tradition to create doughnuts that present familiar holiday flavors in a quirky yet delicious way," said Steven Klein, Partner at Dough Doughnuts.

Delivered in a limited-edition, collectible holiday tin created exclusively for the collection, the doughnut bites are available to ship nationwide for $69.00 per dozen, plus shipping and handling. To pre-order now for Thanksgiving delivery, visit https://mccormick.com/holiday-bites-collection (delivery times may vary). The collection, sold by Dough Doughnuts, will be available to purchase through the holiday season, while supplies last. Collectible holiday tin available while supplies last.

To celebrate the launch, McCormick is inviting fans to sample the collection with popup tasting events at two Dough Doughnut locations in New York City. Complimentary boxes containing the trio of flavors will be given away at Dough Doughnuts Rockefeller Center (10 Rockefeller Center, New York, NY 10020) starting at 8:00am on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and Dough Doughnuts Flatiron (14 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011) starting at 9:00am on Thursday, November 9, 2023, while supplies last. Limited quantities available, limit one offer per person.

For more information on the limited-edition doughnut bites, the events in New York City, and to get the recipe to make a Pumpkin To Talk About-inspired doughnut at home, visit https://mccormick.com/holiday-bites-collection and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and TikTok.

Media Note: To download high-resolution images, please click HERE. Photos may be republished with credit to McCormick® unless otherwise indicated.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Dough Doughnuts

Dough was founded in 2010 in Bedstuy, Brooklyn. What started as a neighborhood spot for morning treats quickly boomed. Dough Doughnuts became everyone's favorite doughnut both in Brooklyn and internationally. Our doughnuts with unique flavors set Dough Doughnuts apart.

Dough's doughnuts are handmade with love and care. Our staff passionately mastered the craft of doughnut making through a hands-on approach that focuses on freshness and fullness of flavor. Dough's doughnuts are made in small batches throughout the day to ensure that they are always fresh for you to enjoy. When you visit the shops, you can see how the doughnuts are made. The transparency of the process is based on the philosophy that buying a doughnut is an experience, not just a product. All new products are developed in line with the same core philosophy and process applied to Dough's doughnuts. Stay tuned for exciting and delicious new treats! To learn more, visit www.doughdoughnuts.com.

Contacts

Margaret Nam

McCormick & Company

Margaret_Nam@McCormick.com



Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

spices@ssmandl.com

(PRNewsfoto/McCormick & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.