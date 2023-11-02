Ash Brokerage, in Partnership with Legal & General America, Introduces Innovative FlashTerm Product

FORT WAYNE, Ind, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Brokerage and Legal & General America (LGA), are proud to announce the launch of FlashTerm, a customer-centric term life insurance product designed to streamline the application process for qualified clients.

FlashTerm provides an exam-free, quicker process to get term life insurance and is exclusively available on Ash Express.

"Most clients can expect a decision within 72 hours," says Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage. "It's important to be able to offer clients the best solution available, and we're excited to add FlashTerm."

LGA has a long-standing reputation for delivering insurance products that are accessible, efficient and competitively priced. "The launch of FlashTerm is a testament to our ongoing commitment to making term life insurance more accessible to people, through continual innovation," says Mark Holweger, President and CEO of LGA. "This product represents a significant milestone in achieving our mission of closing the insurance gap and protecting more Americans."

About Ash Brokerage

Ash Brokerage is a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, answering the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care or disability income, Ash provides the tools and the people needed to get the job done right. In 2022, Ash Brokerage joined Integrity Marketing Group. For 50 years, the firm has built its success on strong, personal relationships with clients and partners. Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash Answers.

About Legal and General America

LGA is one of the nation's strongest life insurers, and number three in term life insurance sales in the United States (LIMRA Q2 2023 report). LGA's insurance products are sold nationwide through its companies Banner Life Insurance Company in 49 states and D.C. and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York in New York only.

About Techficient

Founded in 2020, Techficient provides technology that transforms the way the insurance industry does business. Techficient's cloud-based platform helps ensure accurate data, which powers deep and insightful analytics including our proprietary Dynamic quoting system, designed to improve outcomes for clients and agents alike.

