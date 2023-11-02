Partnership with local precision manufacturing companies will upskill workers to adapt to emerging technology developments and advances through industry-specific education

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny College, one of the nation's oldest and most innovative four-year colleges, has announced the expansion of the Allegheny Lab for Innovation and Creativity (ALIC) to bring workforce development and education resources into the community. In partnership with the regional precision manufacturing industry, Allegheny College will play a central role in the economic resurgence of Crawford County in response to the over 20 percent growth in the aerospace, research and information technology industries in recent years combined with a decline in skilled workers for these positions. ALIC will equip our regional workforce to adapt to emerging technological development and advances in business operations and help businesses future-proof by providing research and development opportunities.

Allegheny College Lab for Innovation and Creativity Expands to Meet Regional Workforce Development Needs

The newly opened ALIC @ Bessemer will bring the educational mission of Allegheny College directly to the community and industry partners. Led by Byron Rich, assistant provost of academic innovation and chair of the art department, the three-story space is designed to mimic a real-world environment providing off-site training and onboarding opportunities so industry partners can avoid production line shut-downs for this purpose. The advanced manufacturing equipment in the facility includes five-axis CNC machines, electrical discharge machining, additive manufacturing, automation technologies, mechatronics, research laboratories, quality assurance technologies, and computer labs which were all selected based on input from 25 organizations across Western Pennsylvania. The first industry workshops were launched this summer and focused on Solidworks, an industry standard 3D modeling software taught by Acutec engineer, Tom Swanberg.

"When regional manufacturers identified a critical need for options to train their workforce, the leadership at Allegheny College immediately began to explore ways in which they could assist," said Jim Becker, Executive Director of the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County. "By building on the ALIC model and expanding industry offerings, manufacturing businesses now have a local educational partner positioned to upskill the existing workforce in order to meet continuous technological advancements. This partnership between regional manufacturers and Allegheny College will have an immediate and long-lasting positive impact on Crawford County and the greater Northwest PA region."

Building upon Allegheny's historic strengths as a leading undergraduate research institution, ALIC integrates the liberal arts foundation with emerging technologies toward transformative student outcomes. Established in 2019, ALIC is an ecosystem of resources that provides students, and now community partners, hands-on experience with emerging and established digital fabrication and design technology to design and build prototypes of products, artistic projects, video games, smart devices, and anything else they can imagine. In addition to partnerships for regional workforce development, the ALIC empowers Allegheny College students through:

Co-op Opportunities for students to learn from industry leaders in coursework focused on technological innovation and skills.

Micro-credentials embedded in the Allegheny curriculum for students to demonstrate skills acquired through coursework and internships.

Allegheny graduates with employment and full funding towards a Manufacturing Advanced Placement Program in association with Acutec providesgraduates with employment and full funding towards a Master's of Manufacturing Management

NWPA Innovation Beehive Network node focused on sustainability provides start-ups with insights into developing sustainable supply chains, development of energy solutions, and other sustainable practices.

"The expansion of ALIC @ Bessemer effectively applies Allegheny College's innovative approach to education and solving problems through multiple perspectives," said President Ron Cole, Ph.D. "Our partnerships with the region's precision manufacturing industries are unique for a liberal arts college and empower what we can accomplish through collaboration. We look forward to our continued work with the Economic Progress Alliance and industry partners to meet the workforce needs of our region and provide our undergraduate students with skills for jobs of the future."

Future plans for ALIC @ Bessemer include a Research and Development Hub where regional companies, alumni-owned businesses, students, and professors will work together to generate solutions to industry problems. The R&D Hub will also serve as an incubator for student-led startups. This expansion solidifies Allegheny College's position as a national leader in the intersection of the liberal arts and emerging technologies with a focus on workforce and economic development.

About Allegheny College

Allegheny College, founded in 1815, is one of the nation's oldest and most innovative four-year colleges where multidisciplinary learning breaks the conventional mold. It is one of the few colleges in the United States with a unique requirement to choose both a major and minor for graduation, to provide students with a cross-disciplinary path in the sciences and humanities for educational depth and intellectual growth. Located in Meadville, Pennsylvania, Allegheny College is one of 40 colleges featured in Loren Pope's "Colleges That Change Lives." In its 2023 rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Allegheny College as one of the country's top 100 national liberal arts colleges — and one of the top 25 best for undergraduate research and creative activities.

