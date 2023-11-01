Vapotherm To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

EXETER, N.H., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), ("Vapotherm" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Vapotherm's management team will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial +1 (888) 390-0546 for North American callers approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference code 32204171. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Vapotherm website at: http://investors.vapotherm.com/events-and-presentations/events. The webcast replay will be available on the Vapotherm website for 12 months following completion of the call. A replay of this conference call will be available by telephone through November 15, 2023 by dialing +1 (888) 390-0541 in North America. The replay access code is 204171.

Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.vapotherm.com/.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 4.0 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free non-invasive respiratory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The HVT 2.0 and Precision Flow systems' mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

Investor Relations Contacts:

John Landry, SVP & CFO, ir@vtherm.com, +1 (603) 658-0011

