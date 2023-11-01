TACO CABANA EMBRACES FALL AND COOLER TEMPERATURES WITH ALL-NEW MENU ITEMS INCLUDING POLLO ASADO STREET TACOS, CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP AND POZOLE LAUNCHING NOV. 8

- Fajita Meals Return to El Paso, TX-

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana welcomes Fall and Winter with all-new menu items, food pairing specials and returning family favorites. Available starting Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at all Texas Taco Cabana locations, guests can embrace cooler weather with the additions of Pozole, Chicken Tortilla Soup and tasty Pollo Asado Street Tacos, along with the return of TC's signature Fajita Meals in El Paso.

(PRNewsfoto/Taco Cabana) (PRNewswire)

"After a year of showcasing many successful culinary innovations, we're closing out 2023 strong with a broad array of new product introductions and returning TC favorites," said Ulyses Camacho, President and Chief Operating Officer, Taco Cabana. "Culinary excellence and innovation remain a vital part of our TC Brand DNA, and with the arrival of cooler temperatures and the holidays, we are excited to launch so many new and varied items."

The all-new Pollo Asado Street Tacos (three-pack) are made with juicy delicious grilled chicken marinated in lime and orange juices, Mexican seasonings, topped with cilantro and onion, and served on corn tortillas. Each three-pack is available for $5.99. Guests will also be able to add new Pollo Asado to any of their TC favorites like quesadillas, nachos, Cabana Bowls®, burritos or flour tortilla tacos.

Embrace any Texas weather - hot or cold - with TC's all-new Pozole, a hearty rich soup full of tender diced pork and hominy, topped with a blend of cilantro and onions and served with two lime wedges, or try the returning fan-favorite Chicken Tortilla Soup, featuring a savory broth made with shredded chicken and topped with crispy corn tortilla strips, a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses, and served with lime wedges and a side of rice. Both soups are available in 8 oz. and 12 oz. servings and are the perfect seasonal snack.

The only thing better than a warm soup is a warm soup paired with other TC favorites. TC guests can enjoy a variety of Soup Pairings starting at $7.29, featuring a small Pozole or Chicken Tortilla soup and choice of a ground beef taco, a three-pack of chicken flautas or a small Chips and Queso.

The TC Under $5 Value Menu will also see changes this season with the addition of 2 Taco Deals, including two black bean tacos and two chicken ranchero & cheese tacos. Breakfast for Under $4 is perfect for TC lovers looking for a warm breakfast with pairs of country sausage and egg tacos; egg ranchero & cheese tacos; potato, egg and ranchero tacos; or egg & cheese tacos. Bean and cheese nachos, three-pack chicken flautas, and ground beef and shredded chicken Double Crunch Pizzas will also be available on the Under $5 Menu.

El Paso guests can also indulge with TC Fajita Meals. Each filling and flavorful order comes complete with a half or full order of chicken, steak or mix fajita, two 8 oz. servings of refried beans, two 8 oz. servings of rice and 12 tortillas, with prices starting at $17.99. TC Fajita Meals are perfect meal options for families, friends, groups and more!

Taco Cabana's menu options can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com. For more information on Taco Cabana's new and limited-time menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com .

About Taco Cabana:

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of YTC Enterprises, LLC, was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Mexican-inspired food including breakfast, lunch and dinner tacos, dozen taco boxes, enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, burritos, double crunch pizzas, freshly-made flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of bottled beer and signature tequila margaritas, patio dining, drive-thru windows, curbside pick-up and delivery. As of Nov. 1, 2023, Taco Cabana operates 143 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit tacocabana.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Cabana