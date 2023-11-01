Dany Sfeir Appointed CEO of HedoniaUSA, Inc.

Champion of Start-Up Brands, Sfeir Charged With Growing The New Wellness Company By Developing New Medical Food Supplements For Those Suffering From Depressive Symptoms

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HedoniaUSA, a new mental fitness and wellness company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dany Sfeir as the company's Chief Executive Officer. With an impressive track record of catapulting brands to multimillion-dollar plus revenue across various consumer goods sectors, Sfeir brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead HedoniaUSA towards sustained growth and success, including for its first product offering, a medical food, specifically formulated to address the unique nutritional needs associated with depression.

Hedonia Logo (PRNewswire)

According to a 2023 Gallup, Inc. survey, the percentage of U.S. adults who report having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lifetime has reached 29%, nearly 10 percentage points higher than in 2015. Gallup also found that the percentage of Americans who currently have or are being treated for depression has also increased, to 17.8%, up about seven points over the same period.

"Those statistics are staggering in my opinion, but I believe that my career has uniquely prepared me for this role, and I am excited and confident that our collective approach at HedoniaUSA will provide a new and additive solution for those suffering from depressive symptoms," said Sfeir. "I feel honored to lead this remarkable team that has been focused on finding the intersection of innovation and compassion - a place where together we can redefine healthcare."

"Dany has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, fostering collaboration and developing transformational strategies," said HedoniaUSA Founder, Alex Vuckovic, MD. "A seasoned executive with a distinguished career that spans several prominent consumer goods companies, Dany has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to transform and elevate brands into highly prominent market players."

In his role at Tempur-Pedic International Inc., Sfeir drove revenue growth from $30 million to over $1.2 billion within five years and successfully transformed a virtually unknown brand and category into a household name with a presence now in more than 42 countries. He has also held leadership roles at NordicTrack Inc., Dormeo NA, and geneME, LLC.

Sfeir will play a pivotal role in driving Hedonia's growth, strengthening product positioning, attracting top talent and expanding market opportunities across North America first and then globally. He will also lead funding initiatives and chart various strategies, ensuring the company's growth and success.

About HedoniaUSA:

HedoniaUSA is a leader in the dietary management of depression with a focus of easing the burden for people suffering from this mental disorder by creating naturally occurring, non-pharmaceutical products aimed at enhancing medication. The mental fitness and wellness company is currently both developing and using revolutionary technologies to create new delivery methods for ingestible and curated supplements that will enhance customer wellness.

For more information visit www.hedoniausa.com .

Contact:

HedoniaUSA, Inc.

Shepard Kramer

Chief Marketing Officer.

Shepardk@hedoniausa.com

(646)-465-4648

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HedoniaUSA