LAY'S® Partners with "Vanderpump Rules" Stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney to Release Sandwich-Inspired Chip Flavor at BravoCon 2023: LAY'S® Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Fans can engage with an iconic Lay's limited edition potato chip flavor, as well as Lay's food and cocktail recipes all inspired by Bravo

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no duo more iconic than Lay's potato chips and sandwiches. Now, Lay's – America's favorite potato chip brand – is bringing the best of both worlds together with the help of Bravolebrities who know a thing or two about sandwiches: "Vanderpump Rules" stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney. Together, they will debut a sandwich-inspired potato chip flavor – Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup – at BravoCon 2023, the three-day fandom event of the year that celebrates all things Bravo, on National Sandwich Day.

Lay’s Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup flavored potato chips combine the goodness of grilled cheese flavor with the rich and hearty flavor of tomato soup. The flavor is making its return for a limited time in exclusive packaging inspired by Madix and Maloney’s highly anticipated sandwich shop, Something About Her. (PRNewswire)

Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup flavored potato chips combine the goodness of grilled cheese flavor with the rich and hearty flavor of tomato soup. The flavor is making its return for a limited time in exclusive packaging inspired by Madix and Maloney's highly anticipated sandwich shop, Something About Her. Taking place this year in Las Vegas, BravoCon attendees will also get an exclusive glimpse inside the sandwich shop through a Lay's & Something About Her pop-up experience, where they'll be able to enjoy Lay's-infused food and cocktail recipes inspired by Bravo.

"We're excited to partner with these two icons to create a unique moment of connection with Lay's and bring back an iconic flavor for our fans," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Lay's is an expert in flavor innovation we're looking forward to sharing our delicious potato chips and delicious culinary creations inspired by Ariana and Katie's new restaurant at BravoCon."

Bravoholics nationwide can get in on the fun by heading to Lay's social media pages starting November 3 to enter for a chance to win[1] a Lay's & Something About Her Sandwich Shop kit, including the limited-edition flavor and recipe cards to recreate the dishes and cocktails that will be served at the event.

Lay's at BravoCon 2023

The Lay's & Something About Her pop-up experience at BravoCon will highlight the snack brand's latest foray into culinary creations. There, Madix and Maloney will showcase Something About Her-inspired small bites and cocktails that use Lay's as the main ingredient, including:

LAY'S® "Born Cool" As a Cucumber Cup, which uses a sturdy Lay's Wavy chip as the base

LAY'S® OMGrilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, which uses toast made with Lay's and soup infused with Lay's Cheddar Sour Cream

LAY'S® Chocolate Chip-Duo Cookies, which are dusted and baked with crushed Lay's

LAY'S® Something About Sangria, which is rim dusted with crushed Lay's

LAY'S® "I Take Sandwiches Very Seriously" PB&J Martini, which is rim dusted with crushed Lay's

LAY'S ® Spice up the Drama Margarita, which is rim dusted with Lay's Kettle Cooked Jalapeno

All weekend long, there will be opportunities for fans to meet the Bravolebrities, try the limited-edition potato chip flavor, create personalized Lay's and Something About Her merch, and more.

"No one can argue that sandwiches and potato chips are a match made in heaven," said Ariana Madix. "Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup flavored potato chips gives bold flavors with a classic chip that's just as unique as our sandwiches and as iconic as our friendship."

"I always dreamed of opening a sandwich shop, but never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be coming out with a sandwich-inspired potato chip flavor," said Katie Maloney. "Reintroducing Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup flavored potato chips at BravoCon is the perfect way to bring our sandwich expertise straight to fans."

