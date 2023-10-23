Who's Hiring?
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)(PRNewswire)

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, its twelfth consecutive quarterly dividend.  The dividend is payable on December 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2023.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022 and a recovery associated with that loss in the first quarter of 2023.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended September 30,






(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2023



2022



















GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)




Net income

$

2,473


2,405


$

5,322


5,994




Diluted earnings per share

$

0.40


0.39


$

0.85


0.96




Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.58 %


0.56 %



1.40 %


1.58 %




Return on average equity


8.19 %


7.97 %



18.36 %


20.68 %




Noninterest expense to average assets


1.34 %


1.34 %



1.49 %


1.50 %




Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.08 %


2.08 %



3.66 %


3.65 %

















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



2,684


$



7,807




Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.63 %





2.06 %

















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.













































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,






(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2023



2022



















GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)




Net income

$

7,290


7,663


$

14,652


17,486




Diluted earnings per share

$

1.17


1.23


$

2.35


2.81




Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.58 %


0.61 %



1.36 %


1.63 %




Return on average equity


8.08 %


8.49 %



16.66 %


19.89 %




Noninterest expense to average assets


1.42 %


1.43 %



1.58 %


1.53 %




Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.24 %


2.24 %



3.72 %


3.69 %

















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



8,536


$



20,891




Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.68 %





1.95 %

















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.







As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2023



2023



2022
















(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


Asset Quality











Non-performing loans

$

607


$

610


$

1,277



Real estate owned

$

-


$

-


$

-



Non-performing assets

$

607


$

610


$

1,277



Non-performing loans to total loans


0.04 %



0.04 %



0.10 %



Non-performing assets to total assets


0.04 %



0.04 %



0.08 %



Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

66


$

49


$

89



Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


1953.54 %



1962.95 %



990.21 %



Allowance for credit losses to total loans 


0.83 %



0.85 %



0.96 %













Other Data











Cash dividends declared

$

0.160


$

0.160


$

0.160



Shares outstanding


6,364,666



6,365,096



6,361,494



Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

18.78


$

19.00


$

18.43



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share


(3.28)



(2.78)



(2.83)



Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)


22.06


$

21.78


$

21.26



Closing market price per common share

$

16.50


$

16.50


$

27.75



Closing price to book value ratio


87.86 %



86.84 %



150.53 %



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


6.94 %



7.04 %



7.33 %



Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.61 %



9.72 %



9.45 %














(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure






(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets










Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















2023


2022




September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30




GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


Net income 

$

2,473

$

2,459

$

2,358

$

3,788

$

5,322


Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.40

$

0.39

$

0.38

$

0.61

$

0.85


Return on average assets (ROAA) 


0.58 %


0.59 %


0.57 %


0.96 %


1.40 %


Return on average equity 


8.19 %


8.13 %


7.89 %


13.15 %


18.36 %


Noninterest expense to average assets


1.34 %


1.47 %


1.47 %


1.69 %


1.49 %


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.08 %


2.09 %


2.55 %


3.22 %


3.66 %
















2023


2022




September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30




Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)


Net income 

$

2,405

$

2,202

$

3,055

$

4,309

$

5,994


Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.39

$

0.35

$

0.49

$

0.69

$

0.96


Return on average assets (ROAA) 


0.56 %


0.53 %


0.74 %


1.09 %


1.58 %


Return on average equity 


7.97 %


7.28 %


10.22 %


14.96 %


20.68 %


Noninterest expense to average assets


1.34 %


1.47 %


1.47 %


1.68 %


1.50 %


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.08 %


2.09 %


2.55 %


3.22 %


3.65 %














Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

2,684

$

2,315

$

3,537

$

5,145

$

7,807


Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 


0.63 %


0.55 %


0.86 %


1.30 %


2.06 %














(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.




(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.




Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The third quarter of 2023 saw continued pressure on our cost of funds as financial institutions continue to aggressively compete for deposits.  We are pleased, however, that our average yield on taxable loans increased 84 bp from 4.60% in the third quarter of 2022 to 5.44% in the third quarter of 2023, with recent average production yields of approximately 8%.  However, the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 308 bp from 1.01% to 4.09% over the same period.  We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 20 to 1 at September 30, 2023.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows of 0.04% at September 30, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned.  We continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and intend to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our retail deposit base for the foreseeable future , which has grown over $120 million since September 30, 2022.  Finally, we believe that our September 30, 2023 liquidity remains strong with available funding sources well in excess of our level of uninsured deposits.

We continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building.
  • We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center in West Knoxville. In addition to providing a more visible and strategic geographic location, we also expect to consolidate approximately 8,900 sf of space that we currently lease with an annual cost of $210 thousand into this office once renovations are complete. This building is expected to be operational by October 30, 2023."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $4.9 million, or 38.2%, from $12.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $8.0 million for the same period in 2023.  The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $170.4 million, or 11.7%, from $1.452 billion to $1.622 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $88.1 million, or 21.4%, from $412.4 million to $324.3 million, due primarily to a $69.8 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $22.0 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 308 bp from 1.01% to 4.09%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 97 bp from 4.38% to 5.35%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.66% to 2.08%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.
  • The Company did not recognize any PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and recognized only an immaterial amount during the three months ended September 30, 2022. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of September 30, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $11.7 million, or 31.6%, from $36.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $25.3 million for the same period in 2023.  The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $218.5 million, or 15.9%, from $1.375 billion to $1.594 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $71.9 million, or 17.9%, from $402.4 million to $330.5 million, due primarily to a $48.9 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $26.5 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 308 bp from 0.63% to 3.71%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 102 bp from 4.16% to 5.18%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.72% to 2.24%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.
  • The Company recognized $0 and approximately $0.3 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of September 30, 2023.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term (90 days or less) interest rates:





Federal

Short-Term




Prime

SOFR

Funds

FHLB

Total

Loans

$

200,600

81,900

-

-

282,500

Funding

$

-

-

96,090

102,000

198,090








The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021.  Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:


Cumulative Beta


Loan Yields

Deposit Costs

 Mar 31, 2022

128.0 %

0.0 %

 Jun 30, 2022

32.0 %

5.3 %

 Sep 30, 2022

24.7 %

14.3 %

 Dec 31, 2022

25.4 %

30.6 %

 Mar 31, 2023

26.1 %

43.8 %

 Jun 30, 2023

27.8 %

55.0 %

 Sep 30, 2023

30.7 %

57.5 %




Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years.  This swap, in addition to a $3.5 million securities restructuring, should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment.

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.4) million and $0.9 million was recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  The recovery of credit losses recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.4) million and $2.0 million was recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  The recovery of credit losses recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.  The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023.  The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:



Impact at



Jan 1, 2023

(in millions)






Decrease to allowance for credit losses

$

(0.70)

Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments


0.70

Net impact to shareholders equity

$

-

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:














Three Months Ended September 30






(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change
















Service charges and fees

$

369

369

-






Bank owned life insurance


47

44

3






Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


-

(42)

42






Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(50)

(171)

121






Gain on sale of loans


7

5

2






Loss on sale of fixed assets


(269)

-

(269)






Wealth management


158

175

(17)






Swap fees


145

-

145






Limited partnership distributions


-

96

(96)






Other


-

22

(22)

















$

407

498

(91)




























Nine Months Ended September 30






(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change
















Service charges and fees

$

1,137

1,080

57






Bank owned life insurance


139

131

8






Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(9)

(212)

203






Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(781)

(1,187)

406






Gain on sale of loans


21

29

(8)






Loss on sale of fixed assets


(200)

-

(200)






Wealth management


479

544

(65)






Swap fees


365

-

365






Limited partnership distributions


-

469

(469)






Other


37

41

(4)

















$

1,188

895

293





Noninterest income declined to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 from $0.5 million in the same quarter of 2022.  This decrease was primarily due to a $0.3 loss from the sale of the Company's former headquarters building in Erwin, TN during the third quarter of 2023.  Unrealized losses on equity securities declined from the third quarter of 2022 as a result of an improvement in market conditions.  The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the third quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans.  The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest income improved to $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $0.9 million in the same period of 2022.  This increase was primarily due to a decline in unrealized losses on equity securities and realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale as a result of an improvement in market conditions.  The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans.  Offsetting these increases was a $0.4 million decrease in distributions from limited partnerships, which tend to have an unpredictable level of distributions, and a $0.3 loss from the sale of the Company's former legacy bank headquarters building in Erwin, TN during the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:












Three Months Ended September 30



(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change










Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,148

3,299

(151)



Occupancy


568

452

116



Furniture and equipment


166

176

(10)



Data processing


536

536

-



FDIC insurance


286

161

125



Office


197

183

14



Advertising


127

115

12



Professional fees


421

405

16



Other noninterest expense


277

310

(33)











$

5,726

5,637

89



















Nine Months Ended September 30



(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change










Compensation and employee benefits

$

9,807

9,416

391



Occupancy


1,740

1,209

531



Furniture and equipment


543

399

144



Data processing


1,597

1,497

100



FDIC insurance


874

491

383



Office


603

523

80



Advertising


392

264

128



Professional fees


1,325

1,072

253



Other noninterest expense


1,021

2,074

(1,053)











$

17,902

16,945

957

Noninterest expense increased $0.1 million, or 1.6%, from $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $5.7 million in the same period of 2023.  Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.2 million, or 4.6%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals, offset by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.  Occupancy expense increased $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center and West Knoxville financial center.  The Company expects to benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction.  FDIC insurance increased $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate.

Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, or 5.6%, from $16.9 million in the first nine months of 2022 to $17.9 million in the same period of 2023.  Compensation and employee benefits increased $0.4 million, or 4.2%, in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to merit raises and increases in benefit costs, offset by a reduction in incentive accruals.  Occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $0.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, due to lease and furniture expense associated with the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center and West Knoxville financial center.  The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction.  FDIC insurance increased $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate.  Professional fees increased $0.3 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national accounting firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit expenses in conjunction with a required internal control audit.  Other noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire loss, offset by a $0.1 million recovery during the first nine months of 2023.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended September 30


Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022


2023

2022

20.10 %

22.95 %


18.28 %

22.44 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased compared to the same periods in the prior year due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate from tax credits on certain loans.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $121.1 million, or 7.6%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.721 billion at September 30, 2023.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Available for sale investment security balances decreased $13.0 million, or 9.4%, primarily due to principal paydowns and decreases in fair value.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:



September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022



Estimated

Net


Estimated

Net



Fair

Unrealized


Fair

Unrealized



Value

Gain (Loss)


Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)














Agency MBS / CMO

$

15,309

(2,798)


17,086

(2,232)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)


8,683

(1,182)


10,110

(1,316)

Agency student loan (98% guarantee)


12,117

56


9,862

(56)

Business Development Companies


3,902

(514)


3,795

(626)

Corporate


23,144

(3,340)


24,531

(2,487)

Municipal


25,377

(9,119)


26,464

(8,264)

Non-agency MBS / CMO


39,179

(11,455)


45,577

(9,514)









$

127,711

(28,351)


137,425

(24,495)








Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of September 30, 2023.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.
  • Loans receivable increased $118.8 million, or 9.0%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.436 billion at September 30, 2023.  Increases over that period in residential and other construction, home equity, residential, multi-family, owner and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial offset a reduction in consumer and farmland loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:



September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,




2023


2023


2023


2022


2022


(in thousands)
























Residential construction

$

39,824


40,309


47,170


35,774


31,170


Other construction


82,288


73,183


64,009


56,090


50,956


Farmland


8,699


9,381


10,174


11,657


12,524


Home equity


45,839


43,992


40,609


38,108


36,730


Residential


446,215


434,780


437,143


423,646


393,752


Multi-family


112,786


111,988


102,761


92,933


93,730


Owner-occupied commercial


229,879


217,778


205,512


206,873


227,502


Non-owner occupied commercial


317,651


324,883


299,093


297,811


281,027


Commercial & industrial


142,685


134,188


140,022


140,151


134,329


PPP Program


191


884


1,589


2,659


7,461


Consumer


9,572


12,732


13,128


11,181


12,395















$

1,435,629


1,404,098


1,361,210


1,316,883


1,281,576


The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of September 30, 2023:



Loan


% of Total




Balance


Loans








Retail


70,476


5.0 %


Hotels


60,581


4.3 %


Office

$

34,065


2.4 %


Campground


30,049


2.1 %


Marina


21,677


1.5 %


Medical


23,686


1.7 %


Warehouse


19,776


1.4 %


Mini-storage


19,342


1.4 %


Vacation Rentals


17,772


1.3 %


Car Wash


10,743


0.8 %


Restaurant


5,074


0.4 %


Other


4,410


0.3 %



$

317,651


22.6 %








  • Premises and equipment increased $13.4 million, or 40.7%, during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center as well as improvement costs on the recently purchased financial center in West Knoxville. As of September 30, 2023, approximately $12.6 million had been incurred related to the costs of the Johnson City and West Knoxville building projects, with remaining construction costs of approximately $10.0 million.
  • Total deposits increased $62.3 million, or 4.6%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.408 billion at September 30, 2023. An increase in retail and wholesale time deposits offset decreases in non-interest bearing transaction, NOW and money market and savings accounts. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of money market and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,




2023


2023


2023


2022


2022


(in thousands)
























Non-interest bearing transaction

$

270,299


322,003


293,502


305,210


364,290


NOW and money market


250,920


266,777


314,636


321,028


312,132


Savings


258,110


260,741


293,254


359,613


383,599


Retail time deposits


382,708


355,367


277,408


179,626


89,886


Wholesale time deposits


246,716


212,988


202,608


181,022


137,596















$

1,408,753


1,417,876


1,381,408


1,346,499


1,287,503


  • FHLB borrowings increased $47.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at September 30, 2023:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity


(000's)

Term

Rate

Date






$

52,000

2 weeks

5.44 %

10/04/23


50,000

3 months

5.58 %

11/30/23


50,000

12 months

5.27 %

03/15/24

$

152,000


5.43 %







  • Total equity increased $2.3 million, or 1.9%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $119.5 million at September 30, 2023.  The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023:


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2022

$

117,271

18.43







Net income


7,290

1.17


Dividends paid


(3,054)

(0.48)


Stock compensation


922

0.14


Share repurchases


(24)

(0.00)


Change in fair value of investments available for sale


(2,883)

(0.45)







September 30, 2023

$

119,522

18.78

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total










The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 6.94% at September 30, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income and the fair value of investments available for sale combined with continued asset growth and dividends.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2023, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.61% at September 30, 2023.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March, 2024.  The Company has not repurchased any shares during 2023 but is currently considering opportunistic purchases as its stock is currently trading below tangible and net book value.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at September 30, 2023.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at September 30, 2023.  Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023.  Net charge-offs of $66 thousand were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the full year 2022.  The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.83% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an improvement in projected economic factors.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 20 to 1 at September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment;  (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial  service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxii) loss of key personnel; and (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)













Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2023

2022



2023

2022

Interest income









Loans

$

19,015

13,957


$

52,936

37,307


Investment securities - taxable


1,274

1,090



3,886

3,159


Investment securities - tax exempt


39

94



117

294


Dividends and other


1,059

440



3,398

767




21,387

15,581



60,337

41,527

Interest expense









Savings


1,760

506



4,902

1,004


Interest bearing transaction accounts


2,487

821



7,512

1,273


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


4,351

474



10,825

682


Other time deposits


2,615

135



5,617

252


     Total deposits


11,213

1,936



28,856

3,211


Senior debt


405

141



1,042

344


Subordinated debt


163

164



493

493


FHLB & FRB advances


1,603

394



4,696

538




13,384

2,635



35,087

4,586










Net interest income


8,003

12,946



25,250

36,941










Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(411)

900



(385)

2,000










Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses


8,414

12,046



25,635

34,941










Noninterest income









Service charges and fees


369

369



1,137

1,080


Bank owned life insurance


47

44



139

131


Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


-

(42)



(9)

(212)


Unrealized loss on equity securities


(50)

(171)



(781)

(1,187)


Gain on sale of loans


7

5



21

29


Loss on sale of fixed assets


(269)

-



(200)

-


Wealth management


158

175



479

544


Swap fees


145

-



365

-


Limited partnership distributions


-

96



-

469


Other


-

22



37

41




407

498



1,188

895

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits


3,148

3,299



9,807

9,416


Occupancy


568

452



1,740

1,209


Furniture and equipment


166

176



543

399


Data processing


536

536



1,597

1,497


FDIC insurance


286

161



874

491


Office


197

183



603

523


Advertising


127

115



392

264


Professional fees


421

405



1,325

1,072


Other noninterest expense


277

310



1,021

2,074




5,726

5,637



17,902

16,945










Income before income taxes


3,095

6,907



8,921

18,891










Income taxes


622

1,585



1,631

4,239










Net income

$

2,473

5,322


$

7,290

14,652










Earnings per common share:









Basic

$

0.40

0.86


$

1.17

2.36


Diluted

$

0.40

0.85


$

1.17

2.35










Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic


6,240,403

6,209,436



6,231,237

6,200,883


Diluted


6,243,630

6,235,634



6,240,119

6,230,103










Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














September 30,



June 30,



December 31,




2023



2023



2022

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

18,586


$

16,753


$

13,824

Interest-earning deposits in other banks


59,928



86,361



64,816


Cash and cash equivalents


78,514



103,114



78,640











Investments available for sale


127,711



134,089



137,425

Equity securities


1,742



5,046



5,750

Premises and equipment held for sale


3,812



4,260



4,260











Loans receivable


1,435,629



1,404,098



1,316,883

Allowance for credit losses


(11,858)



(11,974)



(12,645)


Net loans receivable


1,423,771



1,392,124



1,304,238











Premises and equipment, net


46,323



41,440



32,932

Accrued interest receivable


5,318



4,790



4,514

Bank owned life insurance


9,915



9,867



9,776

Restricted stock


8,170



9,525



7,143

Deferred tax assets, net


10,835



9,794



10,271

Other assets


5,001



4,643



5,111











Total assets

$

1,721,112


$

1,718,692


$

1,600,060











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing

$

270,299


$

322,003


$

305,210

Interest-bearing


891,738



882,885



860,267

Wholesale


246,716



212,988



181,022


Total deposits


1,408,753



1,417,876



1,346,499











FHLB borrowings


152,000



140,000



105,000

Senior debt, net


20,000



20,000



9,998

Subordinated debt, net


9,903



9,893



9,866

Accrued interest payable


1,699



1,279



885

Post-employment liabilities


3,442



3,467



3,519

Other liabilities


5,793



5,235



7,022











Total liabilities


1,601,590



1,597,750



1,482,789











Total shareholders' equity


119,522



120,942



117,271











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,721,112


$

1,718,692


$

1,600,060











Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30


September 30




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2023

2022


2023

2022


Adjusted Net Income








Net income (GAAP)

$

2,473

5,322

$

7,290

14,652


Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-

42


9

212


Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


50

171


781

1,187


Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

(39)


-

(285)


(Gain) Loss on sale of fixed assets


269

-


200

-


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(411)

900


(385)

2,000


Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


-

86


-

148


Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-

(250)


(100)

575


Tax effect of adjustments


24

(238)


(132)

(1,003)


Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,405

5,994

$

7,663

17,486










Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share








Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.40

0.85

$

1.17

2.35


Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-

0.01


0.00

0.03


Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01

0.03


0.13

0.19


Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

(0.01)


-

(0.05)


(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.04

-


0.03

-


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(0.07)

0.14


(0.06)

0.32


Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


-

0.01


-

0.02


Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-

(0.04)


(0.02)

0.09


Tax effect of adjustments


0.00

(0.04)


(0.02)

(0.16)


Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.39

0.96

$

1.23

2.81










Adjusted Return on Average Assets








Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.58 %

1.40 %


0.58 %

1.36 %


Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.01 %


0.00 %

0.02 %


Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01 %

0.05 %


0.06 %

0.11 %


Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.01 %


0.00 %

-0.03 %


(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.06 %

0.00 %


0.02 %

0.00 %


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.10 %

0.24 %


-0.03 %

0.19 %


Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.02 %


0.00 %

0.01 %


Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

-0.07 %


-0.01 %

0.05 %


Tax effect of adjustments


0.01 %

-0.06 %


-0.01 %

-0.09 %


Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.56 %

1.58 %


0.61 %

1.63 %










Adjusted Return on Average Equity








Return on average equity (GAAP)


8.19 %

18.36 %


8.08 %

16.66 %


Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.14 %


0.01 %

0.24 %


Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.17 %

0.59 %


0.87 %

1.35 %


Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.13 %


0.00 %

-0.32 %


(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.89 %

0.00 %


0.22 %

0.00 %


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-1.36 %

3.11 %


-0.43 %

2.27 %


Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.30 %


0.00 %

0.17 %


Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

-0.86 %


-0.11 %

0.65 %


Tax effect of adjustments


0.08 %

-0.82 %


-0.15 %

-1.14 %


Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


7.97 %

20.68 %


8.49 %

19.89 %










Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30


September 30




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2023

2022


2023

2022


Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets








Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.34 %

1.49 %


1.42 %

1.58 %


Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

-0.01 %


0.00 %

-0.01 %


Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.02 %


0.01 %

-0.04 %


Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.34 %

1.50 %


1.43 %

1.53 %










Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)








Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


2.08 %

3.66 %


2.24 %

3.72 %


Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.01 %


0.00 %

-0.03 %


Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


2.08 %

3.65 %


2.24 %

3.69 %










Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings








Net income (GAAP)

$

2,473

5,322

$

7,290

14,652


Income taxes


622

1,585


1,631

4,239


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(411)

900


(385)

2,000


Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,684

7,807

$

8,536

20,891










Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)








Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.58 %

1.40 %

$

0.58 %

1.36 %


Income taxes


0.15 %

0.42 %


0.13 %

0.39 %


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.10 %

0.24 %


-0.03 %

0.19 %


Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


0.63 %

2.06 %

$

0.68 %

1.95 %










Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI








Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.78

18.03





Impact of AOCI per share


3.28

2.92





Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.06

20.95





























(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin












Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis





























For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2023



2022





Average





Average







Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /





Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)


Interest-earning Assets:












Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,386,818

19,015

5.44 %


$

1,204,543

13,957

4.60 %



Loans - tax exempt (2)


28,935

492

6.75 %



24,254

413

6.75 %



Investments - taxable


131,461

1,274

3.84 %



133,724

1,090

3.23 %



Investments - tax exempt (1)


5,301

49

3.69 %



12,683

119

3.72 %



Interest earning deposits


60,571

720

4.72 %



69,177

293

1.68 %



Other investments, at cost


8,982

339

14.97 %



7,298

147

7.99 %



Total interest-earning assets


1,622,068

21,889

5.35 %



1,451,679

16,018

4.38 %



Noninterest earning assets


88,162





66,185





Total assets

$

1,710,230




$

1,517,864


`














Interest-bearing liabilities:












Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

65,837

607

3.66 %


$

89,011

226

1.01 %



Savings accounts


259,887

1,760

2.69 %



381,533

506

0.53 %



Money market accounts


186,249

1,880

4.00 %



196,702

595

1.20 %



Retail time deposits


371,000

3,994

4.27 %



84,903

166

0.78 %



Wholesale time deposits


236,112

2,972

4.99 %



163,861

443

1.07 %



     Total interest bearing deposits


1,119,085

11,213

3.98 %



916,010

1,936

0.84 %















Senior debt


20,000

405

8.03 %



10,250

141

5.46 %



Subordinated debt


9,898

163

6.53 %



9,851

164

6.60 %



Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


148,739

1,603

4.28 %



103,152

394

1.52 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,297,722

13,384

4.09 %



1,039,263

2,635

1.01 %















Noninterest-bearing deposits


280,651





350,448





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


11,137





12,224





Total liabilities


1,589,510





1,401,935

















Total shareholders' equity


120,720





115,929





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,710,230




$

1,517,864

















Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,505





13,383
















Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

324,346




$

412,416

















Average interest-earning assets to interest-












     bearing liabilities


125 %





140 %

















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.26 %





3.37 %

















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.08 %





3.66 %

















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate




(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate





(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.







(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total










       interest-earning assets


















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis





























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023



2022





Average





Average







Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /





Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)


Interest-earning Assets:












Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,340,148

52,936

5.28 %


$

1,126,386

37,307

4.43 %



Loans - tax exempt (2)


27,425

1,384

6.75 %



24,432

1,233

6.75 %



Investments - taxable


135,649

3,886

3.83 %



138,225

3,159

3.06 %



Investments - tax exempt (1)


5,380

148

3.68 %



14,287

372

3.48 %



Interest earning deposits


74,264

2,650

4.77 %



65,112

404

0.83 %



Other investments, at cost


11,077

749

9.04 %



7,034

363

6.90 %



Total interest-earning assets


1,593,943

61,753

5.18 %



1,375,476

42,838

4.16 %



Noninterest earning assets


82,531





56,058





Total assets

$

1,676,474




$

1,431,534
















Interest-bearing liabilities:












Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

88,179

2,351

3.56 %


$

72,698

317

0.58 %



Savings accounts


289,039

4,902

2.27 %



372,898

1,004

0.36 %



Money market accounts


193,337

5,160

3.57 %



184,901

957

0.69 %



Retail time deposits


303,640

8,984

3.96 %



78,589

326

0.55 %



Wholesale time deposits


212,432

7,459

4.69 %



148,706

607

0.55 %



     Total interest bearing deposits


1,086,627

28,856

3.55 %



857,792

3,211

0.50 %















Senior debt


17,000

1,042

8.20 %



11,000

344

4.18 %



Subordinated debt


9,885

493

6.67 %



9,841

493

6.70 %



Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


149,908

4,696

4.19 %



94,469

538

0.76 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,263,420

35,087

3.71 %



973,102

4,586

0.63 %















Noninterest-bearing deposits


281,830





330,732





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


10,902





10,462





Total liabilities


1,556,152





1,314,296

















Total shareholders' equity


120,322





117,238





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,676,474




$

1,431,534

















Tax-equivalent net interest income



26,666





38,252
















Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

330,523




$

402,374

















Average interest-earning assets to interest-












     bearing liabilities


126 %





141 %

















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.47 %





3.53 %

















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.24 %





3.72 %

















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate







(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate





(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average





       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.







(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





       interest-earning assets


















Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,459

2,358

3,788

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


(1)

10

399

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


214

516

(68)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

-

(13)

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


-

(69)

-

Provision for credit losses


(561)

587

210

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-

-

177

Fraudulent wire recovery


-

(100)

-

Tax effect of adjustments


91

(247)

(184)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,202

3,055

4,309






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.39

0.38

0.61

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


(0.00)

0.00

0.06

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.03

0.08

(0.01)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

-

(0.00)

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


-

(0.01)

-

Provision for credit losses


(0.09)

0.09

0.03

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-

-

0.03

Fraudulent wire recovery


-

(0.02)

-

Tax effect of adjustments


0.01

(0.04)

(0.03)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.35

0.49

0.69






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.59 %

0.57 %

0.96 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.10 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.05 %

0.13 %

-0.02 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

-0.02 %

0.00 %

Provision for credit losses


-0.13 %

0.14 %

0.05 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.04 %

Fraudulent wire recovery


0.00 %

-0.02 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.02 %

-0.06 %

-0.05 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.53 %

0.74 %

1.09 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


8.13 %

7.89 %

13.15 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.03 %

1.39 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.71 %

1.73 %

-0.24 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.05 %

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

-0.23 %

0.00 %

Provision for credit losses


-1.86 %

1.96 %

0.73 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.61 %

Fraudulent wire recovery


0.00 %

-0.33 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.30 %

-0.83 %

-0.64 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


7.28 %

10.22 %

14.96 %






Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued


















Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.47 %

1.47 %

1.69 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

Fraudulent wire recovery


0.00 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.47 %

1.47 %

1.68 %






Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


2.09 %

2.55 %

3.15 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


2.09 %

2.55 %

3.15 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,459

2,358

3,788

Income taxes


417

592

1,147

Provision for credit losses


(561)

587

210

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,315

3,537

5,145






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

0.59 %

0.57 %

0.96 %

Income taxes


0.10 %

0.14 %

0.29 %

Provision for credit losses


-0.13 %

0.14 %

0.05 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.55 %

0.86 %

1.30 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.00

18.95

18.43

Impact of AOCI per share


2.78

2.57

2.83

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

21.78

21.52

21.26






View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-commerce-bancorp-inc-announces-third-quarter-2023-results-and-quarterly-cash-dividend-301963859.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.