Gestalt and Pramana Announce Availability of Integrated Digital Pathology Solutions and AI-Powered Platform

Collaboration Brings DICOM, AI, Image Analysis, and Digital Pathology in Single, Streamlined, Comprehensive Offering

SPOKANE, Wash. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital pathology solutions, and Pramana, Inc. , an AI-enabled health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, announced a new integrated digital and AI-powered platform for laboratories, health systems, and academic medical centers. The platform offers Gestalt's embedded Mitotic Cell Counting algorithm and runs in-line on Pramana's spectral family of scanners.

Pramana (PRNewswire)

A new integrated digital and AI-powered platform for laboratories, health systems, and academic medical centers.

"The relationship between Gestalt and Pramana has evolved quickly due to our combined commitment to bring advanced technological solutions to healthcare that improve accuracy, efficiency, and stay on top of technological advancements," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, Gestalt COO and Chief Strategy Officer. "As DICOM becomes more prevalent and the benefits for use in diagnostic and research workflows are being realized, we are continually evolving to provide solutions that support pathologists, scientists, and academics. Working with partners like Pramana, who have similar goals, is what progresses pathology informatics and expands availability and access, advancing healthcare globally."

The companies' integrated platform enables fast, accurate, and automated slide scanning with the AI algorithm and image analysis during the processing phase. The algorithm is available for use within Gestalt's platform, or others, in keeping with Gestalt's philosophy of being vendor agnostic.

"With a shared commitment to innovation, we are excited to take our collaboration with Gestalt to the next level by offering the first of its kind in-line algorithm," said Mike Koenig, Pramana's Chief Business Development Officer. "Our joint solution, with an open DICOM interface, will accelerate diagnosis and drive improved patient outcomes."

Gestalt will demonstrate the integration of Pramana's DICOM images and the data associated with Pramana's Spectral family of scanners within their award-winning platform, PathFlow®, at the Pathology Visions 2023 Conference. Additionally, as an industry early adopter, Gestalt is proud to show the integration with Pramana on Google's GCP during the event.

To learn more and watch a demonstration of the algorithm running on Pramana's scanners at the Pathology Visions Conference, visit Pramana at booth #409 and Gestalt at booth #412.

Pramana, Inc.

Pramana, Inc., a health technology company founded by nference, Inc., enables seamless digital adoption by pathology labs and medical centers. Built upon extensive industry experience and patented technological innovation, Pramana is a gateway for pathologists and physicians to utilize AI-enabled decision support. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and backed by Matrix Capital, a global leader in customized investment solutions, and NTTVC, a leading firm backing diverse founders within the technology spectrum. For more information, visit www.pramana.ai.

Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow® solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com.

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT. CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.

Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics