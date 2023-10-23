FANDUEL TV’S “RUN IT BACK” RUNS IT BACK FOR SEASON 2 WITH NEW CO-HOST LOU WILLIAMS

Williams Joins Returning Co-Hosts Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania and Chandler Parsons

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel TV's daily news-breaking NBA show "Run It Back" returned today with new co-host and 3-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winner Lou Williams. Williams joins the "Run It Back" team that includes Emmy-winning host Michelle Beadle, NBA Insider Shams Charania and former NBA star Chandler Parsons.

"Couldn't be more excited to start the next chapter of my career off the court and in the studio with such pros like Michelle, Shams and Chandler," Williams said. "FanDuel TV offered an incredible opportunity to showcase my deep knowledge of the NBA and I jumped on it. Can't wait to help make 'Run It Back' the biggest and greatest this season."

This season "Run It Back" returns with more live episodes every week. Beginning today and through February 8, "Run It Back" will broadcast 4 days a week, airing live every Monday through Thursday morning at 10:00 AM, ET. Starting the week of February 12 and continuing to the end of the NBA Finals, "Run It Back" will move to 5 days a week with the addition of a Friday episode.

"Investing in more episodes of 'Run It Back' this season was purposeful. The show saw tremendous growth in its first season and we felt it deserved an expanded weekly lineup in order to reach its potential," Executive Producer and SVP of FanDuel TV Kevin Grigsby said. "We also are bringing the co-hosts to Los Angeles so they can anchor a majority of the shows from FanDuel TV's new state of the art studio. There is an undeniable team chemistry our audience saw when Michelle, Shams and Chandler were together on set that is hard to replicate remotely."

Throughout the NBA season, "Run It Back" will also feature interviews with some of the biggest stars from around the game including regular appearances from NBA legend Vince Carter.

About "Run It Back"

"Run It Back" is a daily live NBA show hosted by Michelle Beadle, NBA Insider Shams Charania and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams. Every day, a rotating cast of players and experts join the team to discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Plus, get all the scoops from NBA Insider Shams Charania. Tune into "Run It Back" weekdays at 10:00 AM, ET on FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+. FanDuel TV also launched their first web streaming product, allowing viewers to watch "Run It Back'' online and on their phones at FanDuel.com/watch .

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel TV+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel TV+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania and syndicated content from Bill Simmons' The Ringer network. FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. FanDuel TV+ is free to download for existing FanDuel customers with accounts on any of its sportsbook, casino, horse racing or daily fantasy platforms. Download the FanDuel TV+ app FREE on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV connected devices. Get a full list of channels where FanDuel TV is available HERE . Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

