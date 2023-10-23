DREAMWORKS ANIMATION'S LEGENDARY KUNG FU PANDA, PO RETURNS FOR THE 97th MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE®

Po, everyone's favorite martial-arts panda, will soar again in the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on Thursday, November 23

To celebrate next year's release of DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 4, the towering Po balloon, constructed from more than 1,000 yards of fabric, features Po executing a flying side kick.

DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 4 arrives in theaters March 8, 2024

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. and NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dragon Warrior is back. This Thanksgiving, and for the first time in more than a decade, Po, the legendary star of DreamWorks Animation's beloved Kung Fu Panda films, will soar in the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on Thursday, November 23. This year, Po will wear a new outfit, have a new outlook and celebrate a new movie. This year will mark Po's fourth appearance in the Parade after flying in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

(PRNewswire)

To celebrate next year's release of Kung Fu Panda 4, DreamWorks Animation's new chapter in the blockbuster action-comedy franchise, Po will join in on the fun and fly over the streets of New York City on Thanksgiving Day. The balloon, constructed from more than 1,000 yards of fabric and measuring 49-feet long, 36-feet wide and 39-feet tall, features Po executing a flying side kick while dressed in his Dragon Warrior costume from the new film, including a new hat and a new cape. Kung Fu Panda 4 arrives in theaters March 8, 2024.

Inspired by traditional martial arts and set in ancient China, Kung Fu Panda tells the epic tale of wide-eyed Po (Jack Black), a panda whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite. The Academy Award®-nominated 2008 inaugural chapter became DreamWorks' highest-grossing original animated film at the time and launched a trilogy that has earned more than $1.8 billion at the global box-office.

From cherished toys, thrilling video games and digital expansions to holiday specials, Emmy Award-winning television series and global theme-park attractions, the legend of Po has delighted audiences of all ages around the world. Kung Fu Panda 4 will mark the first time Po has returned to movie screens since 2016, eight years ago..

"Po loves to get right into the action and he loves to get some hang time with his fans, so we're thrilled to announce his return to the legendary Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," says Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation. "The Parade is a blast of pure joy for families around the country and the world each year, and we're honored and grateful for Po to be a part of the celebration again this year."

"We have eagerly awaited Po's return to the streets of New York City and are thrilled that 2023 is the year the legendary Dragon Warrior will return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Live spectators and viewers across the country will be inspired and entertained by Po and his signature kung-fu moves this November."

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Check local listings for details. For more information visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For nearly 100 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.

About DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 4

Next spring, everyone's favorite panda, the charming and fearless kung fu master, returns. For the first time in eight years, Golden Globe nominee Jack Black returns to his iconic role as the voice of Dragon Warrior, Po. This time, Po embarks on an epic journey to fulfill his destiny as the next Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. But first, he must find a worthy successor to carry on the legacy of the Dragon Warrior. Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell (Trolls) and produced by Rebecca Huntley (The Bad Guys). The film's co-director is Stephanie Ma Stine (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power).

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022's The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Pictures) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Pictures