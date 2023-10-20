VideoShip Announces Release of "BlackBelt" - the Next Generation of Portable Live Video Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VideoShip, a supplier of innovative technologies used by many cable and television broadcast networks, announces the official release of "BlackBelt" the ultra-portable system for anyone trying to get on the air from a remote location. BlackBelt is the newest product from the iNet Live family. It embraces the latest cellular service – the fast-growing 5G network- and offers a low-cost, SIMPLE-to-use tool that gets you on the air wirelessly.

The BlackBelt features:

Affordability - THE solution for cost-conscious operations

12-15 hours of power in one lightweight package

Connect wirelessly to an external camera or use the camera built into the phone

Less than 1.5 seconds latency (end to end)

Dual channel video delivery over 5G network

No SDI cable is needed with BlackBelt. Nothing to weigh your crew down when they need to go live at a moment's notice.

See the BlackBelt yourself and discover how affordable it is at NAB New York from October 24th to 26th. Visit VideoShip at booth 543 at the Javitz Center.

Click this link to learn more on the website:

https://inet.live/blackbelt

About Us:

VideoShip is an employee-owned corporation established in 2004 by veterans of the data, broadcast, and cable industries. We use our decades of experience to design, develop, and deliver innovative and impactful solutions. We are driven to focus on each customer and leverage the latest technology to help them succeed.

Support comes from our 24/7 network operations center located in Pensacola, Florida. A team that answers your phone call when you need help.

