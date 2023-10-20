BatteroTech's 280Ah Air-Cooled Energy Storage System Garner Multiple International Certifications

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BatteroTech Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BatteroTech"), a world-leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer, recently obtained multiple international certifications from Germany's TÜV Rheinland for its 280Ah air-cooled battery pack and 1000V/1500V battery cluster, a dual-platform energy storage system. Both products successfully met the requirements of five international standards, including IEC 62619, IEC 63056, IEC 62477, IEC 61000 and IEC 60730. Additionally, both of them have achieved certifications for two American standards, UL 1973 and UL 9540A. These certifications confirm BatteroTech's air-cooled battery pack and battery cluster comply with international safety standards, paving the way for their entry into the global market. In addition, the energy storage system has also simultaneously secured the UN38.3 test report from customs, along with a complementary transportation safety appraisal, ensuring it meets all safety requirements for export, transportation and handling.

BatteroTech's 280Ah long-life battery pack boasts a lifespan exceeding 10,000 cycles, catering to a broad spectrum of applications. Engineered to support vehicle, marine energy storage, and both 0.5P/1P usage scenarios, the product adeptly addresses demands in the power generation, energy storage and marine sectors. Adhering to rigorous safety and reliability benchmarks, the solution aligns with specifications set by both national and global regulatory bodies, including GB, UL, IEC, BIS, JET and CCS standards specific to power and energy storage. Furthermore, the unit has earned a C+ rating from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), underscoring its capability to meet application demands of major markets worldwide, coupled with outstanding overall performance.

UL 1973

UL 1973 is the North American safety standard for energy storage battery systems, approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). The standard is also recognized in other countries and regions, including the Clean Energy Council (CEC) of Australia. Battery systems with this certification can readily enter both the North American and Australian markets.

UL 9540A

UL 9540A stands as one of the world's most authoritative and stringent test standards for assessing thermal runaway and flame spread in battery energy storage systems. Moreover, it represents a pivotal means of validating the safety of energy storage products, receiving recognition from the U.S. National Fire Protection Agency, the federal judiciary, and various energy storage associations worldwide. Consequently, it has emerged as an indispensable ticket for accessing not only the North American market but also the global arena.

IEC 62619

IEC 62619, set within the IEC standard framework, is an internationally acknowledged safety benchmark for batteries deployed in industrial applications. This technical standard specifically addresses the safety aspects of energy storage batteries, encompassing all pertinent safety criteria.

IEC 61000

The IEC 61000 series represents an international standard for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC). It sets guidelines to ensure that electrical and electronic devices function harmoniously within electromagnetic environments, preventing undue interference.

For more information, please visit BatteroTech's official website: www.batterotech.com.

Founded in July 2020 , BatteroTech Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BatteroTech") is a world leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which invested by Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a Fortune 500 corporation).

BatteroTech has products from Li-ion battery cell, battery modules, battery systems, etc. with strong expertise of R&D, production know-how in house. BatteroTech offers the cutting-edge solutions and first-class services for the new energy automobile manufacturers and smart energy investors globally, which support them to achieve the goal of "Carbon Peaking Emission and Carbon Neutrality". Currently BatteroTech has both R&D and manufacturing Center in Shanghai and Jiashan, Zhejiang Province .

