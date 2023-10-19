Talking Angela's Debut Fashion Collection: USD 10,000 Prize Pool and Exclusive Outfits Await

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Angela, the beloved virtual friend, is excited to announce her first ever fashion contest, where participants can win a share of the USD 10,000 prize pool. The contest coincides with the unveiling of Angela's debut fashion collection in the My Talking Angela 2 game. The fashion collection is available to claim for free until November 5, and the fashion contest runs until October 31, all in celebration of the game's two-year anniversary and the 500 million downloads it has achieved since release.

Angela shares debut fashion collection (PRNewswire)

Through the contest, Talking Angela invites players to unleash their creativity by designing a dress inspired by her new collection. Whether through sketches, digital designs, or even real-world creations, the contest provides a platform for participants to express their unique talents.

The prize for first place is USD 5,000 and the first-place dress will be added to the selection of outfits in the My Talking Angela 2 game itself. The first runner-up will receive USD 3,000, and second runner-up USD 2,000. This contest coincides with the introduction of Angela's first ever fashion collection in My Talking Angela 2. These new outfits celebrate individuality, self-expression, and the freedom to play your own way, echoing her message of staying true to yourself no matter what. The collection covers everything from trendy to timeless styles. The collection consists of three outfits, all of which are ready to be claimed for free from Angela's wardrobe, or from gift boxes located in the bedroom, bathroom, and glam room. They offer players the opportunity to express their unique style and enhance their in-game experience.

Don't miss this chance to own your style, claim exclusive outfits, and participate in Angela's first ever fashion contest. Download My Talking Angela 2 HERE. For more details about the contest, please visit this LINK.

ABOUT OUTFIT7:

Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

