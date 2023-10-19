Rejigg Announces First Acquisition Completed on Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejigg announced today the closing of the platform's first transaction: the acquisition of an industry-leading government software provider by a search fund investment vehicle. Rejigg facilitated the initial introduction between the buyer and the seller in early May, and the deal closed in late September. The eight-figure transaction represents a milestone for Rejigg, a venture-backed start-up which launched their first-of-its-kind platform in May.

"We are thrilled by the outcome and glad that our platform was able to connect such a high-quality business with a motivated and well-capitalized buyer," said Barrett Glasauer, Rejigg's CEO. "This deal got done largely because the buyer and seller were able to build a direct relationship and work collaboratively during the diligence period, and that relationship started on Rejigg."

Rejigg is working to simplify the process of buying and selling SMBs by using technology to eliminate friction in the discovery process. Owners who join the platform can connect directly with qualified buyers, while investors can review off-market leads, and speak directly with business owners to explore potential deals. Most buyers and sellers have several conversations within their first week on Rejigg.

To date, Rejigg has completed over 500 introductions between small business owners and interested buyers, and this completed transaction resulted from the eighth introduction completed on the platform. Glasauer was optimistic, "This deal represents an exciting moment for Rejigg, and we think this is the first of many transactions to be enabled by our platform." More details on the transaction will follow in a later press release.

Rejigg is a platform that connects owners of small businesses with interested acquirers and investors. Through their proprietary technology, Rejigg enables buyers and sellers to discover new opportunities, message directly with interested parties, and easily schedule introductory calls to explore potential deals. To date, Rejigg has built a marketplace that includes 150+ off-market businesses, and has made over 500 introductions between small business owners and interested buyers.

Based in San Francisco and venture-backed, Rejigg is simplifying the process of buying and selling SMBs by using technology to eliminate friction in the discovery process, increase transparency, and reduce transaction costs. For more information, visit www.rejigg.com .

