The made to measure brand and the world's most prestigious motor racing competition join forces to elevate race week apparel with custom suiting

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom suiting, announced its apparel partnership with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in advance of the inaugural race down the historic Las Vegas Strip, taking place November 16-18, 2023. The partnership will focus on creating made to measure race week uniforms for the organization's onsite staff, as well as co-branded marketing and social media content surrounding the event.

INDOCHINO is Named the Official Suit Supplier for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX (PRNewswire)

As the official suit supplier, INDOCHINO will proudly suit up onsite employees in custom, made to measure apparel as they bring the Las Vegas Grand Prix experience to life for thousands of fans across the city, and millions around the world.

"INDOCHINO has embraced the sports world since our launch, and we are excited to expand on that by partnering with one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. embodies a commitment to excellence and precision, which aligns with the standard INDOCHINO strives for as well. Our Corporate Uniform program helps companies create elevated, made to measure apparel for their employees that embodies their brand's aesthetic, and this innovative partnership showcases our commitment to further growing this area of the business. We are proud to partner with the Las Vegas Grand Prix for their first ever race on the iconic streets of Las Vegas and look forward to providing their team with looks worthy of this world-class occasion," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO.

The team will be outfitted in sleek, precisely tailored black INDOCHINO suiting, specifically the Howell Suit and Hyde Shirt from the FW2023 collection, which will be further customized with an exclusive Formula 1® designed lining specially made for the occasion. In addition to the focus on apparel needs for the organization, INDOCHINO and Las Vegas Grand Prix will partner to create compelling social content and promotional offers for their audiences to coincide with race week in November. This new partnership also builds upon the success of INDOCHINO's Corporate Uniform program dressing staffers at some of the world's largest hotels, restaurants and security chains, including most recently outfitting key Resorts World Las Vegas team members, reinforcing the brand's position as a top-tier provider of customized uniform offerings.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale. The brand was also named to Newsweek and Statista America's Fastest Growing Online Shops list for 2022.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

ABOUT FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation are working together to promote the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and in collaboration with Clark County. The inaugural race weekend is set for November 16-18, 2023. Taking place at night against the iconic Las Vegas backdrop, the track will see drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 210 mph (340 kph) as they race around some of the world's most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

