"THE MESSI EXPERIENCE: A DREAM COME TRUE" FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND INTERACTIVE MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES APRIL 2024 WORLD TOUR DEBUT IN MIAMI

Experience Leo Messi's journey in a way never told or seen before

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo Entertainment and Moment Factory announce the first-of-its-kind interactive multimedia experience — "The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True". In April 2024, the Messi Experience will kick off its world tour in Miami as the city's newest must-visit attraction. The interactive journey will take visitors through experiential activities from living-legend Leo Messi's childhood to now. Messi's arrival to Miami came with much fanfare when it was formally announced. The Messi Mania we all know is dominating the game in the U.S. to the delight of fans across the country. Visitors can pre-register on Wednesday, October 18th until Tuesday, October 24th for the Wednesday, October 25th limited-release ticket drop. On October 26th, tickets will go on sale to the general public at www.themessiexperience.com.

The Messi Experience will transform The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Miami's Coconut Grove into an interactive fan attraction that takes guests on a unique journey through the life of the living legend and invites visitors into the game of soccer. The immersive journey will put fans through Messi's training camp and emulate his training regimen with real-time score updates. For those looking for more interaction, there will be a virtual selfie with Messi and a conversation opportunity with Messi using advanced AI. Entering a world fueled by childhood dreams and record-breaking achievements, guests will experience and discover the man behind the legend.

"I am thrilled to be part of this project that allows fans to get closer to my journey on and off the field," said Leo Messi. "Throughout my career, I have always strived to inspire and connect with people through my passion for soccer. This experience will offer a unique opportunity to relive the most memorable moments and feel the emotions shaping my path."

Fans of Messi will be immersed in ten physical and digital experiences right alongside the soccer legend like never before, both on and off the field. Embark on the journey starting with his early years in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina; his arrival and career at Barcelona, to his lifting of the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. The spectacular, personalized adventure will bring visitors through the emotional journey of a boy who became a legend.

"We are excited to be a part of such an extraordinary experience," said Andres Naftali and David Rosenfeld, Co Founders of Primo Entertainment. "Messi, as a living legend, is a perfect example of how all generations can overcome challenges and succeed. This Miami immersive experience will be 75 minutes of inspiration, emotion, entertainment and fun for everyone to enjoy."

The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True will open to fans in April 2024, for a limited time at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Miami's Coconut Grove before it continues on to other cities. Limited-release tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, October 25th on www.themessiexperience.com. For more information and updates, please follow @TheMessiExperience on Instagram and @TheMessiExperience on Facebook.

ABOUT PRIMO ENTERTAINMENT: Primo Entertainment is an entertainment industry leader in the United States and Latin America that works with the most important artists, as well as the most recognizable formats and exhibitions in the world. Headquartered in Miami, Primo has other offices in Central and South America. From its beginnings Primo worked with the most important international music artists, such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Enrique Iglesias and Cirque Du Soleil among many others. Also Primo produced and promoted international exhibitions such as Beyond Van Gogh, Beyond Monet, Frida Kahlo the Life of an Icon, and Space Adventure. For more information visit www.primo-entertainment.com or follow us: @primo.entertainment.

ABOUT MOMENT FACTORY: Moment Factory is a multidisciplinary studio dedicated to creating innovative multimedia experiences that inspire human connection and transform the world around us. Our team combines expertise in video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences. Headquartered in Montreal, the studio also has other addresses in Paris, Tokyo, New York City and Singapore. Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 500 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina Night Walk and the AURA series. In collaboration with renowned artists, brands, museums, theme parks and cities, our productions span the globe and include such clients as the NBA, Changi Airport, Disney, Sony, Boston Museum of Science, Universal Studios, AT&T, the Reims Cathedral and Billie Eilish. For more information, visit www.momentfactory.com or follow us: @momentfactory.

SOURCE Primo Entertainment; Moment Factory