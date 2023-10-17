Momentum in Alzheimer's Research Guided by the Biology of Aging to be Highlighted in Session Moderated by Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation at 2023 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference

ADDF-funded investigators to present research on wide range of novel approaches that will support a combination therapy and precision medicine approach

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) will be moderating a session, "Emerging Solutions: Novel Approaches to Treating Alzheimer's Disease," at the 2023 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, which will be held October 24th through 27th at Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts.

This session will highlight the biology of aging and promising drugs in the pipeline that are targeting the many underlying aging pathologies contributing to the onset of Alzheimer's. This is timely, as 75% of Alzheimer's drugs in clinical trials are exploring novel targets beyond amyloid and tau. The session will also feature innovative research on regenerative therapies for Alzheimer's as well as novel approaches for targeting inflammation.

Howard Fillit, MD, the ADDF's Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, will also participate in a roundtable moderated by Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD, Partner and Head of the Dementia Fund at EQT Life Sciences, featuring leading experts and investors in the Alzheimer's space, including the Dementia Discovery Fund, Alzheimer's Research UK, and Denali Therapeutics. The panel will discuss the strategic investments needed to accelerate the recent momentum in the field, which is critical for fast-tracking the next generation of Alzheimer's therapeutics.

CTAD will feature sessions and keynotes from several ADDF-funded investigators whose work is centered around the biology of aging, which is based on our understanding that novel treatments, diagnostics, and prevention strategies are needed to conquer this disease.

"We're at the dawn of a new era in Alzheimer's research where we have the first class of drugs on the market targeting amyloid, but there is a broader consensus on the need to develop multiple new therapies based on the biology of aging that can be used in combination with these anti-amyloid drugs," says Dr. Howard Fillit. "Like other diseases of aging, such as cancer, the ultimate goal for Alzheimer's treatments is combination therapy and precision medicine, so we can treat each patient's Alzheimer's based on their individual biomarker profile."

Dr. Fillit will participate in multiple sessions that speak to these emerging approaches:

Chair: Howard Fillit, MD





Moderator: Philip Scheltens , MD, PhD (EQT Life Sciences)



Panelists: Howard Fillit , MD (ADDF), John Behr , PhD (Dementia Discovery Fund), Susan Kohlhaas , PhD (Alzheimer's Research UK), and Joe Lewcock , PhD (Denali Therapeutics)

Additional sessions from ADDF-funded investigators will include:

Keynote: "Alzheimer's Disease: The Drug Development Pipeline and Emerging Therapies" with Dr. Jeffrey Cummings on Wednesday, October 25 th at 4:20pm ET





Late Breaker: " PrecivityAD2 blood test: An analytically and clinically validated test combining p-tau217/np-tau217 and Aβ42/40 ratios to identify brain amyloid " with C2N on Wednesday, October 25 th at 8:45am ET





Late Breaker: "Evidence that Lumipulse G pTau217 Plasma measurements have the ability to quantitatively assess Tau stage and burden" with Fujirebio on Thursday, October 26 th at 8:45am ET

To view the full program for the 2023 CTAD conference, visit the conference webpage.

About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $300 million to fund over 730 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs, biomarker programs and clinical trials in 19 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

