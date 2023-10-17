Lovevery Launches The Course Packs to Help Parents Navigate Big Transitions

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery, the global early childhood brand, today announced its newest product line with the launch of The Course Packs . Unlike any other parenting resource out there, The Course Packs provide families with a complete set of tools that parent and child can engage in together as they work on big transitions, such as introducing solid foods, potty learning, or introducing a new sibling. Each element of The Course Packs was thoughtfully designed to support families through big transitions in a way that builds confidence for all involved.

The Course Packs by Lovevery include:

Bite-sized video content with expert advice and proven tactics tested by parents

Children's books to help explore changes with understanding and confidence

Unique playthings, tools, and singalong songs that help families put learnings into action at home

Community data from thousands of Lovevery families who have been there, so that parents can see the range of normal

A Parent Guide filled with helpful step-by-step support that makes it easy to revisit expert advice

"Parenting is full of questions, and some new stages and changes are more difficult than others. We wanted to provide everything that families need for big transitions in a way that builds parental confidence and involves the child fully," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder & CEO. "The Course Packs take a research-backed approach, sharing multiple expert perspectives, so that parents can access proven tactics that will work for them. Unlike any other course offering, we share insights from across thousands of real Lovevery families. The data we present helps to normalize common challenges in these transitions, such as how many families experienced regressions in potty learning or when parents told their child about expecting a new sibling and what their reaction was to the news. We combine bite-sized expert video clips for parents with children's books, playthings, and other learning tools to create a complete solution that gets the whole family on board. Extensive research went into the creation of The Course Packs, and we're excited to hear what customers think of them."

This launch includes four Course Packs and is one of many ways that Lovevery will be expanding its comprehensive support system for families.

The New Sibling Course Pack has everything a parent and older child need to set the stage for their new, healthy sibling relationship, with guidance on how to emotionally prepare the older child, best practices for making the first introduction, and navigating both of their competing needs through the first year as a bigger family. This Course Pack provides a Siblings Activity Guide with fresh ideas for sibling play and a set of children's books to support difficult transition periods including: Baby Is Coming, Baby Is Born, Baby Is Here, and Baby Is Crawling. Parents can also customize this Course Pack with additional supportive tools including the Organic Cotton Baby Doll , Organic Cotton Baby Doll Accessories, and The Buddy Stroller.



The Potty Learning Course Pack taps into a child's intrinsic motivation, providing a positive, effective, and child-led approach to potty learning, with a Parent Guide serving as a go-to reference, scripts to get everyone on the same page, a singalong song, and routine tools for the child. Parents can also customize this Course Pack with the Ready to Go: Pee and Ready to Go: Poop children's books.



The Food Before 1 Course Pack gives parents the confidence to navigate starting solids safely and raise an independent eater by offering a modified, flexible baby-led approach and a countertop Parent Guide , which includes safety and allergen guidance, an overview of important nutrients, ideas for meals, and more.



The Tummy Time Course Pack has everything a parent needs to help their baby find ways to progress and actually enjoy tummy time, with guidance from a Pediatric OT on why tummy time is important, recommended developmental sequence, and tips and advice to make the experience positive for everyone. has everything a parent needs to help their baby find ways to progress and actually enjoy tummy time, with guidance from a Pediatric OT on why tummy time is important, recommended developmental sequence, and tips and advice to make the experience positive for everyone.

To support the end-to-end experience of The Course Packs and make following each program well-suited to the realities of a parent's lifestyle, Lovevery built a new user interface that makes it easy to navigate modules, utilize the program's listen-only option, or view expert video content on The Lovevery App , as well as via desktop or mobile web browser. In response to rising demand, Lovevery recently started testing a free trial option for its mobile app—a platform that has grown steadily in the past two years, with WAU/MAU at 0.58 and an app NPS ranked above a number of household name social media and wellness apps.

"The launch of The Course Packs is an important next phase in the development of Lovevery's technology platform, which today hosts more than four million users, facilitates developmentally specific subscriptions globally, utilizes a deeply engaging mobile app, and now combines products and content in a unique parenting course solution that nobody else can duplicate," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder & President.

With The Course Packs, Lovevery is also beta testing an augmented customer portal functionality to support multiple siblings across each family. These enhanced technical features will better serve customers who subscribe to Lovevery's program for more than one child and provide a personalized shopping experience based on each child's age and family purchase history. It will also give customers self-serve access so they can manage previously missed products, refills, and replacement parts to extend the life of their play things.

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery 's comprehensive support system provides stage-based learning and play for children, and research-backed guidance that empowers parents with confidence. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription Play Kits program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym . Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation™, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with multinational teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

