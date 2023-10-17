Hatch Early Learning Partners With Code-Ed to Accelerate Early Literacy with Print and Digital Resources

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the overwhelming demand from early childhood educators to provide print literacy tools, Hatch Early Learning, a distinguished leader in digital early childhood education, and Code-Ed Ltd., creators of renowned print-based literacy resources developed by Joy Allcock, M.Ed., announce a new collaboration that is poised to reshape early literacy education.

The companies will blend Code-Ed's collections, Fun Foundations™ and The Code Is the Key™, with Hatch's interactive digital learning platform, Ignite by Hatch™, giving students who are learning to read complete and comprehensive support that is aligned to the Science of Reading.

Advanced brain research shows that literacy is best advanced through a combination of print and digital resources, allowing young learners to develop more efficient neural pathways to develop mastery of phonics, the alphabetic code, word knowledge, and encoding and decoding meaningful text.

To support these skills, Hatch Early Learning and Code-Ed have designed a suite of blended solutions educators use to increase students' reading proficiency. The new offering takes structured, print-based lessons from two Code-Ed literacy collections (Fun Foundations and The Code Is the Key) and presents them alongside Hatch's interactive digital platform, Ignite by Hatch, giving educators a set of early education resources that combines the best aspects of print-based and digital learning.

"We are excited about this collaboration as it allows us to provide educators with precisely what is needed right now – extra, high-quality, evidence-based tools to help address critical learning gaps and prepare students for success," said Sam Bonfante, President of Hatch Early Learning. "Hatch's partner schools tell us that print-based literacy instruction is the perfect complement to the digital tools we already offer and enables us to provide a comprehensive solution for the whole child, not just for part of their needs."

The collaboration between Hatch and Code-Ed comes at an opportune time. Educators are seeking comprehensive solutions that seamlessly blend print and online learning materials because young learners still need books in their hands. To accelerate students' progress, regardless of their initial literacy foundation, the two companies offer teachers an innovative approach to develop those critical literacy skills in just 10 minutes of targeted daily instruction.

"If we expect educators to close achievement gaps, we have to provide them with resources they can use to transform the way young students build foundational reading and writing skills. Our work in partnership with Hatch expands the level of support we can provide to teachers and, in turn, the impact on the lives of students of all backgrounds," said Joy Allcock, educator, author, and founder of Code-Ed.

Educators can gather additional details by attending a webinar on October 17th presented by EdWeb or by visiting Hatch at one of several conferences in October and November. More information can be found at https://home.edweb.net/webinar/learningp320231017/ and https://www.hatchearlylearning.com/conferences .

About Hatch Early Learning

Hatch Early Learning is a trusted leader in early education, providing administrators and teachers with actionable data on student readiness across multiple domains. Their research-based solutions offer valuable insights into student progress, enabling informed decision-making and targeted interventions. Hatch's platforms streamline paperwork, save teachers time, promote effective collaboration with families, and create a supportive educational environment.

About Code-Ed Ltd.

Code-Ed Ltd. is a New Zealand-based company that specializes in developing educational resources that demystify the way written English works and make it accessible to all teachers and students by explicitly teaching the alphabetic code, the meaning system, and the most reliable spelling rules and conventions of English. Using a linguistic approach developed by author, educator, and researcher Joy Allcock, the Code-Ed resources build a bridge between research and practice, ensuring that teachers have access to evidence-based methods that really work.

