Empire Diversified Energy Awarded Funds from U.S. Department of Energy for Green Hydrogen Project

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets Pink, Ticker Symbol: MPIR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) has selected the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) as a recipient of up to $925 million to advance the development of hydrogen projects throughout the country. Empire's wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Green Generation, LLC, is slated to receive a portion of these funds to assist in the engineering and buildout of an anaerobic digester project at The Port of West Virginia in Follansbee, Brooke County, West Virginia, as part of the ARCH2 project consortium.

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $7 Billion For America's First Clean Hydrogen Hubs, Driving Clean Manufacturing and Delivering New Economic Opportunities Nationwide | Department of Energy

About Empire Diversified Energy, Inc.

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc (EDE) is a multifaceted holding company with business units in the sustainable energy and logistics sector. Empire Diversified Energy's primary location is in Follansbee, WV where it operates the Port of West of Virginia along with its Eco-Industrial Complex. The facility is geographically located along the Ohio River where it serves as a crossroads of the East Coast and Midwest through its trimodal facility. EDE is currently deploying a host of innovative proven technologies serving the pathway to clean energy generation. These business units will serve the transportation, waste, steel, warehousing, and other sectors to help decarbonize the region.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the benefits of the project and the announcement of further details. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Empire's control) and assumptions. Although Empire believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the outcome or results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Empire in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Empire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For further information, please contact Empire Diversified Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations: 954-332-2423 www.empirediversifiedenergy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Empire Diversified Energy Inc.