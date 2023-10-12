Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Expands Care Center Network for PF Patients

Seven Sites Join Network as Clinical Associate Members

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) announced that seven medical centers have joined the PFF Care Center Network (CCN) as Clinical Associate members, a new membership option. Each of these Clinical Associates will collaborate with an existing Care Center Network site to help bring the resources of the PFF to even more people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD). The Care Center Network includes 81 CCN sites and seven Clinical Associates in 39 states.

"With the addition of seven Clinical Associate members, we are actively addressing the critical need to expand access for patients with PF and ILD to the resources available from the PFF as well as connecting more patients with providers committed to advancing the diagnosis and treatment of PF," said Dr. Sonye Danoff, PFF Senior Medical Advisor, PFF Care Center Network. "Our Clinical Associates will extend care to additional people living with these serious conditions and, in collaboration with CCN sites, they will provide patient education, clinical care and research opportunities including clinical trials."

The newly designated Clinical Associate members of the PFF Care Center Network are:

Through the CCN, Care Centers and Clinical Associates collaborate to promote and provide quality care to those living with PF. Each Clinical Associate is paired with a current Care Center member so they may collaborate to expand and improve pulmonary fibrosis care.

While Care Centers offer complete multi-disciplinary care on site, Clinical Associates may refer patients for procedures or services they are unable to offer. Clinical Associates actively participate in the CCN in working groups and committees, including the Nurse and Allied Health Network, which provides professional development and networking opportunities.

More than 250,000 Americans are living with PF and ILD and over 50,000 new cases are diagnosed annually. There are over 200 types of ILD, which are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation, scarring, or both. This damages the ability of the lungs to absorb oxygen from the air. PF means scarring of the lung and can be seen in many types of ILD.

The 88 sites now operating in the PFF Care Center Network are:

Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham)

Arizona

St. Joseph's Hospital (Phoenix)

Banner University Medical Center (Phoenix)

University of Arizona (Tucson)

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Center for Advanced Lung Disease at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles)

Loma Linda University Medical Center (Loma Linda)

Stanford Health Center (Palo Alto)

University of California at Davis Interstitial Lung Disease Program (Sacramento)

University of California at Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

University of California at San Diego (San, Diego)

University of California at San Francisco (San Francisco)

Colorado

National Jewish Health (Denver)

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora)

Connecticut

Yale School of Medicine (New Haven)

Delaware

**ChristianaCare Pulmonary Associates (Newark) NEW

Florida

Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)

University of Florida (Gainesville)

University of Miami (Miami)

University of South Florida – Tampa General Hospital (Tampa)

Georgia

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

Illinois

Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

University of Chicago (Chicago)

Indiana

Indiana University (Bloomington)

Iowa

University of Iowa (Iowa City)

Kansas

The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Kentucky

University of Kentucky Research Foundation (Lexington)

University of Louisville School of Medicine (Louisville)

Louisiana

**Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center (Shreveport) NEW

Tulane University School of Medicine (New Orleans)

Maine

**Chest Medicine Associates Center for Interstitial Lung Disease (South Portland) NEW

Maryland

Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston)

Michigan

Corewell Health East (Royal Oak)

Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Spectrum Heath System (Grand Rapids)

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Missouri

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

Nebraska

Creighton University (Omaha)

University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

New Hampshire

Dartmouth Health (Hanover, NH)

New Mexico

**University of New Mexico (Albuquerque) NEW

New York

Columbia University Medical Center (New York)

New York University School of Medicine (New York)

Stony Brook University Hospital (Stony Brook)

University of Rochester Medical Center (Rochester)

Weill-Cornell Medical Center (New York)

North Carolina

Duke University Medical Center (Durham)

LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health (Greensboro)

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland)

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

University of Cincinnati Medical Center (Cincinnati)

Oklahoma

OU Health (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

The Oregon Clinic (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

**St. Luke's University Health Network (Fountain Hill) NEW

Temple Health (Philadelphia)

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Medical University of South Carolina, (Charleston)

South Dakota

**Avera Medical Group Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine (Sioux Falls) NEW

Tennessee

**StatCare Pulmonary (Knoxville) NEW

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

University of Texas Health Science Center (Houston)

The University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio)

Utah

University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

Virginia

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (Falls Church)

University of Virginia Health Systems (Charlottesville)

VCU Health (Richmond)

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

University of Wisconsin (Madison)

**Clinical Associates

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

