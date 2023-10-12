Designation Furthers Visit Mesa's Mission to Become One of the Most Accessible Destinations

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa, Arizona is the first city worldwide to receive the Destination Verified Seal from Wheel the World, an inclusive online booking platform for travelers with disabilities.

Visit Mesa's mission is to promote the value and vitality of Mesa, Arizona's visitor economy to create a better community for all. (PRNewswire)

"Our goal at Visit Mesa is to empower travelers of all abilities to confidently plan their trips to our destination."

Through the Destinations Verified Program, Wheel the World sends trained Mappers to visit and assess destinations. These individuals evaluate accessibility information via WebApp, Wheel the World's Accessibility Mapping System, which amasses over 200 Data Points of accessibility-related information. Once the data is gathered, the organization provides recommendations to travel service providers on enhancing their infrastructure, along with offering them access to their E-learning platform to expand their knowledge of disabilities and accessibility.

"We are delighted to announce Mesa, Arizona as the very first destination to achieve the coveted Destination Verified Seal," said Wheel the World Co-Founder and COO, Camilo Navarro. "This milestone not only demonstrates Mesa's unwavering commitment to inclusivity but also marks a significant step forward in our collective mission to make travel accessible to all. Through our Destinations Verified Seal, we're not just verifying destinations' local partners; we're verifying experiences that prioritize accessibility by assessing, promoting them, and providing access to unlimited e-trainings, thereby empowering travelers and local communities alike. This partnership with Visit Mesa is a testament to the power of collaboration and our dedication to ensuring that everyone can explore the world with confidence and ease."

As part of Visit Mesa's on-going mission to ensure Mesa is regarded as one of the nation's most inclusive and accessible travel destinations, the organization partnered with Wheel the World to provide travelers with advanced information on accessible experiences in Mesa and connect them with suggested itineraries based on their personal requirements. Providing reliable accessibility information in advance will ensure that their upcoming travels to Mesa are enjoyable. This free service is available to all visitors and can be accessed through AccessibleMesa.com and WheeltheWorld.com.

"Our goal at Visit Mesa is to empower travelers of all abilities to confidently plan their trips to our destination," said Alison Brooks, Vice President, Destination Experience and Advocacy at Visit Mesa. "For Mesa to achieve the Destination Verified Seal shows that we are dedicated to promoting inclusive travel and showcasing practices that embrace accessibility. Partnering with Wheel the World has provided us with education, resources and guidance that will ultimately help us with our mission towards becoming one of the most accessible destinations in the country. We look forward to adding more Mesa businesses to the Wheel the World marketplace thus providing more options for visitors of all abilities."

This isn't the first partnership that Visit Mesa has established to further their accessibility initiatives. Through on-going efforts and training with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Mesa was designated as the first-ever Autism Certified City . Visit Mesa also helped establish the Mesa Regional Foundation for Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion to enhance and implement equity, diversity and inclusion for youth and adults within the Mesa community. Additional programs supported by Visit Mesa include Aira, a guided visual Interpretation service, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program and Threshold 360 virtual tours.

About Visit Mesa

Learn more about Visit Mesa and its mission to promote the value and vitality of Mesa's visitor economy to create a better community at VisitMesa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zoey Shircel, Manager, Communications, Visit Mesa

Direct: 480-682-3654, E-mail: zoey@visitmesa.com

Kelly Bassett, Vice President, Communications, Visit Mesa

Direct: 480-682-3638, E-mail: Kelly@VisitMesa.com

Mesa, Arizona is the first city worldwide to receive the Destination Verified Seal from Wheel the World. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Mesa